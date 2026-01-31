Sofia Menta posted four freestyle wins, including taking the day’s longest and shortest races, Jan. 23, to lead host Wyoming Area past rival Pittston Area 134-47 in Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming.

The victory was the second of what is now a three-meet winning streak, improving the Lady Warriors to 5-2.

Menta was the only one to break 30 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 29.79. She finished the 500 in 6:56.45 for a two-second victory. Menta was also part of the team’s relay sweep, with a contribution to the 200 freestyle win and the lead-off leg of the 400 freestyle.

Ameriana Walker also had four wins. She was on all three relays, starting the day as the first swimmer in the 200 medley relay, and also won the 100 freestyle.

Molly Kratz won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and was part of the medley relay win.

Ella Campenni won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning relays at the start and finish of the meet.

Bri Dragwa won the 100 breaststroke and was part of the medley relay win.

Emma Kratz was on both freestyle relay wins, and Taylor Gashi was on the 200 freestyle relay win.

Brooke Hintze, in the 200 freestyle, and Kate O’Hearn, in diving, had the first-place finishes for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area 121, Wilkes-Barre Area 62

Ameriana Walker (100 and 200 free) and Sofia Menta (50 and 500 free) led the Warriors to Thursday’s win over visiting Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ella Campenni won the 100 backstroke, and Ella Keefer won the 100 breaststroke for the Lady Warriors.

Dallas 101, Pittston Area 69

Megan Kuzma set a school diving record with a score of 318.60 as the Mountaineers defeated Pittston Areaon Thursday.

Kuzma broke the record of 315.30 points set by 2024 state champion Brianne Dempsey.