Zhiwen Tang and Jonathan Cortez each produced the maximum four victories Jan. 23 when Wyoming Area topped visiting Pittston Area 64-46 in a meeting of Wyoming Valley Conference teams seeking their first boys swimming victory.

Both Tang and Cortez were part of the 200-yard and 400-freestyle relay teams also won twice individually.

Tang won the 200 and 500 freestyles. Cortez was first in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Their dominance of the freestyle events was supported by Trevor Winslow and Cooper Broda in the two relays.

Pittston Area was led by Elijah Lyons, who won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and was part of the win in the opening 200 medley relay.

Ayden Hobson won the 100 backstroke, and Michael Gubitoso won the 100 breaststroke, and both joined Lyons and James Serino on the medley relay team.

Wilkes-Barre Area 68, Wyoming Area 37

Bilal Derac won the 100 and 200 free on his own while also swimming on two victorious relay teams to lead visiting Wilkes-Barre Area to Thursday’s victory.

Jonathan Cortez won the 50 free, and Trevor Winslow won the 100 breaststroke for Wyoming Area (1-6).

Dallas 117, Pittston Area 23

Nico Wilk, Chase Kresge, and Sawyer Valkenburg won two individual races each as Dallas routed winless Pittston Area Thursday.