Wyoming Area graduate Julian Campenni landed a job as assistant defensive line coach with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers this week, according to multiple local sources and national media reports.

Campenni left the Rutgers University program and headed to California during the week to begin his work on coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

The Chargers’ job is the first full-time position in the National Football League for Campenni, who, according to MSN.com, spent some time with the Green Bay Packers in the summer of 2022 as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Training Program.

Campenni went from Wyoming Area to a four-year playing career at the University of Connecticut, where he was a team captain.

After working as a graduate assistant at Boston College, Campenni coached at Bowling Green University for five years. He spent the last two seasons at Rutgers, coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers.

The Chargers went 11-6 in 2025, making their second straight playoff appearance. Their defense ranked fifth of 32 NFL teams in yardage allowed and ninth in points allowed.