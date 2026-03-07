Gianna Adams is off to a 2-1 start with impressive strikeout numbers in her sophomore season with the Carnegie Mellon softball team.

The Pittston Area graduate has struck out 18 in 11 innings, including six during three scoreless innings in which she allowed just two hits in a 12-0 shutout of Wentworth March 12.

Adams has given up 19 hits, 13 runs, and three walks in her three starts. She has an earned run average of 8.27.

Carnegie Mellon went 4-1 in its Spring Break trip to Florida and took a 5-1 record into the weekend.

As a freshman, Adams was the University Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and a second-team all-star.

Adams had the third-highest strikeout total in school history with 95 in 112 innings. She appeared in 22 games with 12 complete games, an 8-7 record, and a 2.81 ERA. She struck out 12 in a game on two occasions.