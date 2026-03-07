WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Brody Martin from Pittston contributed to Scranton Prep’s return to the top of District 2 Class 4A boys basketball.

Martin, often regarded as Scranton Prep’s top defender, was in the starting lineup for the Cavaliers, who rallied past top-seeded Dallas for a 68-52 victory in the championship game Feb. 28 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and made two steals.

Martin helped Scranton Prep shake off a 28-point Dallas second quarter by holding the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and tournament champions to two points in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers led 15-10 after one quarter and outscored the Mountaineers 35-14 in the second half.