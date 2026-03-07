Ameriana Walker and Bree Harry each finished fourth in individual races and teamed up on a fourth-place relay Feb. 28, the second and final day of the District 2 Swimming and Diving Championships, to help Wyoming Area also finish fourth among 12 teams in Class 2A girls.

The meet was conducted at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Walker was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.85.

Harry took fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.12.

Both were among three Lady Warriors to score points with top-12 finishes in those events. Emma Kratz was seventh and Bree Harry eighth in the 100 freestyle. Sofia Menta was eighth and Amara Tiernan 12th in the 100 backstroke.

Harry led off, and Walker anchored the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team that also included Menta and Emma Kratz. They posted a time of 4:12.52.

Scranton Prep outscored Dallas 266-253 for the team title. Elk Lake was third with 163. Wyoming Area had 136 points, three ahead of fifth-place Lake-Lehman.

Class 3A girls

Brooke Hintze finished sixth in the 100 freestyle to highlight Pittston Area’s second-day efforts in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional, which was also held at the CYC.

Olivia Pantucci, Elyssa Confletti, Ava Argento, and Nina Albertelli finished ninth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Pittston Area was seventh of 12 teams with 70 points.

Williamsport, from District 4, won with 283 points. Abington Heights was second in the subregional and crowned as District 2 champion with 261 points, well ahead of Hazleton Area’s 202.

Boys

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each finished last in their events.

The Patriots were 10th in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional with 14 points.

Abington Heights ran away with the title 291-217 over Williamsport.

Zhiwen Tang, Cooper Broda, Trevor Winslow, and Jonathan Cortez finished 10th for Wyoming Area in the meet’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay.

The Warriors were 13th with nine points.

Tunkhannock dominated the field, taking the title with 358 points. Dallas was second with 230.