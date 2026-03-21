Rutgers University commit Jake Snyder returns for his fourth season to lead the Wyoming Area baseball team, which could again be a contender in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2.

Wyoming Area tied for second in the division with an 8-4 record and went 12-10 overall, reaching the semifinals of the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Snyder went 5-5 on the mound with more than a strikeout per inning. The leadoff hitter, who also plays in the outfield, has 42 stolen bases in the last two seasons and 63 runs scored while batting .400 in 54 games for his three-year career.

Mitchell Rusinchak is another outfielder/pitcher, while Alex Vacula returns to pitch, along with playing first base and third base, and Ben Rogish is an outfielder.

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“We have a lot of talent with a good mix of older and younger players who have some experience,” coach Rob Lemoncelli said.

Softball

Wyoming Area is experienced up the middle.

Pitcher Alexa Gasek, shortstop Addison Gaylord, and second baseman Allison Layland are all back for new coach Kayla Taddei.

Gasek posted a 1.96 earned run average last season when she also led the team offensively with 12 doubles, four homers, 28 runs batted in, and a .458 average.

Outfielders Josie Kivak and Jailynn Park also return.

“We have some returning juniors who are ready to step up and make an impact,” Taddei said.

The Lady Warriors went 7-5 in WVC Division 2 and 11-10 overall last season.

Promising freshman Londyn Sobeck could make an impact either pitching or in the field.

Boys tennis

Wyoming Area is expected to play shorthanded this year, with just five players on the team, likely leading to a forfeit of at least No. 2 doubles in every match.

Senior Joseph Allegricci is the first singles player.

Junior Trevor Winslow, the most experienced player, is likely in the second spot. Junior Jason Wang completes the singles lineup while freshmen Joseph Gula and Michael Fulmer are playing doubles.

“They work hard and have a great attitude toward learning,” coach Bill Roberts said.

The Warriors were 6-6 in the WVC and 6-9 overall last season.