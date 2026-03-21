Wyoming Area senior Lucia Campenni will get a chance to prepare for her transition from all-state high schooler to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I field hockey player when she participates in the second annual Longstreth Senior All-American Game.

Campenni, a Temple University commit, was among the top high school seniors chosen in late February by Longstreth Sporting Goods.

The game, featuring players from 12 states and the District of Columbia, will be held July 10 at The Proving Grounds complex in Conshohocken.

Campenni is one of 16 Pennsylvania players among the 44 selections. She joins Crestwood goalie Madison Geiger as the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 representatives and is the only Temple player in the game.

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Wyoming Area also had a player, Lyla Rehill, in the inaugural game last season.

The rosters, which will be divided at a later date, include players committed to play at Appalachian State, Boston College, Columbia, Cornell, Delaware, Duke, Hofstra, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Northwestern, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Princeton, Richmond, Rutgers, St. Joseph’s, Syracuse, Temple, Towson, Villanova and Virginia.

“I think it will be really good,” Campenni said, “as practice to see what I’m going to go against at the next level.”

Campenni plays indoor field hockey for Electric Surge, which is currently between its winter and spring seasons, and tries to get out on a field at least once a week to continue working on her skills in anticipation of her college debut.

As a senior, Campenni scored 38 goals and was a first-team Class A all-state selection along with her younger sister and teammate, Ella.