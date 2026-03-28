Giuliana Latona (Pittston) goes to the basket for Team Grant as Kearney Quinn (Holy Redeemer) defends for Team Jezorwski.

Lilli Hintze (Pittston, 10) Team Grant drives to the basket as team Jezorwski ‘s Delcia Biscotto (Lake-Lehman) and Alexis Reimold (Hazleton) defend.

Shane Pepe (Wyoming Area) gets ready to sink a 3-pointer for Team Macario.

PLAINS TWP. — The Pittston Area combination of Giuliana Latona and Lili Hintze helped the White Team break away early in the second half on the way to a 116-80 victory over the Red Team in the girls game to open the doubleheader in the 57th annual Dr. George P. Moses Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Basketball Classic Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

White, also known as Team Grant, was coached by Nanticoke’s Ed Grant. Red was also identified as Team Jezorwski for its coach, Holy Redeemer’s John Jezorwski.

Latona and Hintze set each other up and went 6-for-7 from the floor while combining for 13 points in the first five minutes of the second half.

During that time, White pushed the lead into double figures to stay after leading by seven at halftime.

Related Video

Hintze opened the half with a 3-pointer and scored seven points while Latona made all three of her shots for six points in a 15-9 start for a 65-52 lead.

White Most Valuable Player Molly Walsh from Dallas reentered the game midway through the 10-minute quarter and added 14 points in her five minutes to open the lead to 86-61.

Walsh finished with a game-high 31 points and was 13-for-22 from the floor, even after missing four 3-point attempts late. She had made five of her first six from long distance. Walsh also grabbed seven rebounds.

Hintze had 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. She was 4-for-6 from the floor, making both her 3-point tries.

Latona added six points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Leah Drozginski also represented Pittston Area, providing four points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

The winning team was made up of players from Nanticoke, Pittston Area, Dallas, Berwick, Tunkhannock, and Wyoming Seminary. Red had players from Holy Redeemer, Hazleton Area, Wyoming Valley West, Crestwood, Lake-Lehman, Hanover Area, and Wilkes-Barre Area. Lake-Lehman had players on both teams.

Wyoming Area’s Abi Francis was selected for the Red team, but did not participate.

Holy Redeemer’s Tessa Cegelka had a team-high 15 points and was named MVP of the Red.

Hazleton Area’s Addison Fritz defeated Crestwood’s Keira Dougherty 8-6 in the finals of the 3-Point Shootout at halftime.

Boys

The Blue Team from Division 1, also known as Team Belenski, placed seven scorers and three rebounders in double figures while routing the White Team from Division 2 (Team Macario) in the boys’ games.

Division championship coaches Mark Belenski from Dallas and Anthony Macario from Wyoming Area served as coaches.

Yohansel Moran from Hazleton Area, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, was the Blue MVP.

Jandel Figueroa from MMI Prep was White MVP with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Three other players had double-doubles.

David Jannuzzi from Wilkes-Barre Area had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and four assists, while Ayden Agapito from Crestwood had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocked shots for the winners.

R.J. Gernhardt from Wyoming Seminary had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists for White.

Shane Pepe and Bruno Pizzano from Wyoming Area both started for the White.

Pepe opened the game with a 3-pointer as White took a 5-0 lead before Blue ran off the next 13 points on the way to a 29-12 lead less than eight minutes into the game. Pepe finished with six points and three rebounds.

Pizzano had two points, five defensive rebounds, and a steal.

Pittston Area’s Jacob Ivey and Stephen Barnic were chosen for the game, but did not play.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Yariel Argueta defeated Crestwood’s Gia Barna 10-8 in the finals of the 3-Point Shootout.