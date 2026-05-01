Pittston Area graduate Tony Davis is leading the East Stroudsburg University baseball team in triples and stolen bases while ranking high on the team in several other offensive categories.

The Warriors went into the weekend 18-7 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and 32-13 overall.

Davis and Zander Condeelis, a Scranton Prep graduate who played for the Greater Pittston Senior American Legion team last summer, are two of the leaders of the team’s offense.

Condeelis and Davis rank 1-2 on the team in on-base percentage. Condeelis is batting .326 with 30 walks for a .487 on-base percentage. Davis has a .486 on-base percentage with the help of a .355 batting average, second-best on the team, along with 21 walks and nine hit by pitches.

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Davis, a junior, has played in 37 games, all as a starter. He has been successful in 25 of 29 stolen base attempts. With five doubles, three triples, and two home runs, he is third on the team with a .509 slugging percentage and with 34 runs scored. Davis has driven in 25 runs.

Condeelis is a redshirt freshman utility player after coming to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II program as a transfer from Canisius, a Division I school. He has also played 37 games, including 35 starts. Condeelis has a double, a home run, eight stolen bases in nine tries, 22 runs, and 20 RBI. He shares the team lead with three sacrifice flies.