HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area pushed all the right buttons to get in position to tie the score in the sixth inning Monday.

Dallas center fielder Sydney Haydu then hit the kill switch.

Haydu made a running catch of a blast in the left-center gap to end the threat. Then the two other outfielders were involved in running catches in the seventh as the Mountaineers edged Pittston Area 4-3 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball game.

Pittston Area went to its bench to generate some offense in the sixth. Pinch hitter Payge Pesotini led off with a single up the middle. An out later, pinch hitter Isabella Kroski reached on an infield single. Nine-hole hitter Kelcey Podwika then bunted them over a base.

Related Video

The situation put leadoff hitter Lili Hintze, who singled in two previous at-bats, at the plate. She launched a deep fly to the left-center gap that Haydu caught as she stumbled to the ground.

“I loved how our reserves came in and had three good at-bats,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “Payge led off with a single. I thought Val (Colon) had a good at-bat. Izzy hit a ball hard. Loved that.”

It was more of the same in the bottom of the seventh. Three blasts off Pittston Area bats and three catches. Dallas right fielder Elliot Rigol made the first, angling back to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Left fielder Emma Eick made the next two, drifting back for the second out and making an over-the-shoulder catch to end the game.

“We give away the chain at the end of the game for the player of the game,” Dallas coach Buzz Buchinski said. “All three of them, the outfield, got the chain. When we played Valley View earlier this season (Valley View coach) Mia (Wascura), who won the state championship last year, came over and said ‘That’s the best outfield I’ve seen in two years.’ They went out and proved it today.”

The loss all but ended any chance of Pittston Area (5-3 Div. 1, 7-7 overall) from catching defending divisional champion Tunkhannock (9-0 Div. 1, 13-1). The focus turns to holding onto the third seed in the District 2/4 Class 5A playoffs which would mean a home game.

Dallas (6-3 Div. 1, 7-7) got a two-run single from Annie Osipower in the second inning. Haydu and Rigol led off the fifth with singles. Haydu eventually scored on a groundout by Cadance Hudgins. Rigol scored on a single up the middle by Alyssa Traver.

A sac fly by Gabby Roman scored Podwika in the third. Podwika opened the inning with a single. Sam Herbert doubled in a run in the fifth and another run scored on an error to cut Dallas’ lead to 4-3.

After a horrendous start of April where Dallas lost four straight, including a 16-3 setback to Pittston Area, the Mountaineers have won four in a row and five of their last six as they battle for a better seed in the D2-4A playoffs.

Tunkhannock 9, Hazleton Area 4

Makenzie Bevan hit a solo homer and a double as Tunkhannock clinched at least a tie for the Division 1 title.

Winning pitcher Michaela Howell helped her own cause with two singles and two RBI. Addisyn Waterman had two hits and scored twice. Taryn Newswanger scored two runs.

Kayla Lagowy tripled and had two RBI for Hazleton Area. Sofia Rodgers was 2-for-4 with a double. Aleeyah Blanyar had a double and and RBI. Saige Klesh was 2-for-4.

Holy Redeemer 1, Berwick 0

Adelynn Brill tripled and knocked in the game’s only run in the fourth inning as the Royals edged Berwick.

Katie Genovese had two singles and Zoe Pecuch doubled for Holy Redeemer’s other hits. Ava Thomas pitched a complete game, holding Berwick to two hits.

Makayla Brown and Liliana Belles each had a single for Berwick.

Wilkes-Barre Area 16, Wyo. Valley West 2

The Wolfpack scored seven times in the second inning and added eight runs in the third to end the game after five innings.

Anna Celski was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Wilkes-Barre Area. Hope Burke had a double and two RBI. Madalyn McGuinness, Grace Simko and Kayce Martin had two RBI each.

Gianna Fattorusso had a double for Valley West. Ella Frazier and Reese McGlynn had two hits each.

Northwest 18, Muncy 0

Olivia Nevel’s grand slam was part of a 14-run first inning as Northwest won in three innings.

Callie Moyer had two RBI for the Rangers, who sent 17 batters to the plate in the first. Jenna Robaczewski pitched an abbrivated no-hitter with six strikeouts.

H.S. BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 14, MMI Prep 1

Connor Krakosky and Cole Ricko combined on a one-hitter as Holy Redeemer won in five innings.

Dominic Marranca led the offense, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored. Cody Quaglia was 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored.

Reilly Hossage tripled and had two RBI. Sam Shovlin had two RBI.

Wyoming Seminary 8, Tunkhannock 0

John Comitz limited Tunkhannock to two hits as the Blue Knights prevailed.

Comitz was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Leo Nockley homered and had two RBI. George Rolland was 4-for-4 and Neiko Ravaioli had two doubles.

Hazleton Area 6, Wyo. Valley West 1

Jeudi Hidalgo had a single and two RBI as Hazleton Area defeated Wyoming Valley West in a game played Sunday night at PNC Field.

Chris Knelly had a double and Logan Hearity singled for the Cougars’ other hits.

Fred Corrado pitched five innings, striking out eight, to get the win.

D’Vonte Rivers, Max Mylet and Tanner Ragukas all had a single for Valley West’s only hits.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 3

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Osipowe ss`3`0`1`2

Haydu cf`4`1`1`0

Rigol rf`4`1`2`0

Hudgins c`4`0`1`1

Sypniewski cr`0`0`0`0

Traver 3b`4`0`2`1

DeSanto 1b`4`1`1`0

Fostock 2b`4`1`2`0

Davidson dp`2`0`0`0

Knorr ph`0`0`0`0

Eick lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`32`4`10`4

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hintze ss`3`1`2`0

Herbert p`4`0`2`1

Bankes cr`0`0`0`0

Roman cf`3`0`0`2

Long 3b`4`0`0`0

Haas rf`3`0`1`0

Sarf dp`2`0`0`0

Pesotini ph`1`0`1`0

Distasio pr`0`0`0`0

Viglione 1b`2`0`0`0

Colon ph`1`0`0`0

Cocco c`2`0`0`0

Kroski c`1`0`1`0

Podwika 2b`2`2`1`0

Totals`28`3`8`3

Dallas`020`020`0 — 4

Pittston Area`001`020`0 — 3

2B — Rigol, Herbert.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Youngblood (W)`7`8`3`1`1`2

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Herbert (L)`7`10`4`2`2`4

Tunkhannock 9, Hazleton Area 4

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Waterman 2b`3`2`2`1

Kinney lf`3`1`1`1

Newswanger ss`4`2`1`1

Howell p`4`0`2`2

Bevan c`4`1`2`1

Bamberger 1b`4`0`1`1

Hannon 3b`4`1`1`0

Van Ness cf`3`1`1`0

Karp rf`2`0`0`0

Spudis`1`0`0`0

Burnaford cr`0`1`0`0

Gavek cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`9`11`7

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Klesh 1b`4`1`2`0

Rodgers cf`4`1`2`0

Lagowy ss`4`1`2`2

Boyle 3b`3`0`0`1

Matyas lf`3`1`1`0

Blanyar rf`3`0`1`1

Sachs`2`0`0`0

Meyers c`2`0`0`0

Walck`1`0`0`0

Wysocky 2b`2`0`1`0

Zanolini`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`9`4

Tunkhannock`302`102`1 — 9

Hazleton Area`300`001`0 — 4

2B — Bevan, Blanyar, Rodgers. 3B — Lagowy. HR — Bevan.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Howell (W)`7`9`4`4`1`6

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Almeida (L)`7`11`9`6`0`1

Holy Redeemer 1, Berwick 0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Lehman ss`4`0`0`0

Genovese c`4`0`2`0

Pecuch 1b`2`0`1`0

Thomas p`3`0`0`0

Brill`2`0`1`1

Hai.Pius lf`1`0`0`0

Stetz-Madden 2b`2`0`0`0

Han.Pius 3b`2`0`0`0

Werner rf`2`0`0`0

Grandzol cf`2`0`0`0

Rosengrant cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`24`1`4`1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Klahold ss`2`0`0`0

Brown p`3`0`1`0

Welsh c`3`0`0`0

Ashworth cf`2`0`0`0

Drauschnak 3b`3`0`0`0

Schneerr 1b`2`0`0`0

Holloway`3`0`0`0

Weaver 2b`2`0`0`0

Belles rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`22`0`2`0

Holy Redeemer`000`100`0 — 1

Berwick`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Pecuch. 3B — Brill.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Thomas (W)`7`2`0`0`2`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`7`4`1`1`4`4

Wilkes-Barre Area 16, Wyo. Val. West 4

(5 inn.)

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Sobieski c`2`2`1`0

Frazier ss`3`1`2`1

Duden cf`3`0`0`0

McGlynn p`3`0`2`0

Barber 3b`3`0`0`0

Matello lf`2`0`0`0

J.Fattorusso 2b`2`0`1`0

Davis rf`1`0`0`0

Williams rf`1`0`0`0

Kase rf`0`0`0`0

G.Fattorusso 1b`2`1`1`0

Totals`22`4`7`1

W-B Area`AB`R`H`BI

Simko ss`3`3`2`2

R.McGuinness lf`0`0`0`0

Contreras lf`3`2`1`0

Ho.Burke 3b`3`2`2`2

M.McGuinness 1b`3`2`2`2

Martin p`2`0`0`2

Ha.Burke 2b`2`1`0`0

George c`1`2`1`0

Celski dh`3`1`3`3

Weitz cf`2`2`2`1

Clarke rf`0`0`0`0

Hernandez cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`22`16`13`12

Wyo. Valley West`101`02 — 4

Wilkes-Barre Area`178`0x — 16

2B — Ho.Burke, Celski, M.McGuinness. 3B — G.Fattorusso.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McGlynn (L)`4`13`16`16`7`2

W-B Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (W)`5`7`4`2`0`7

Northwest 18, Muncy 0

(3 inn.)

Muncy`AB`R`H`BI

E.Buss 2b`1`0`0`0

Paulhamis ss`1`0`0`0

Odell c`1`0`0`0

Placik c`0`0`0`0

Adams 3b`1`0`0`0

Willis 3b`0`0`0`0

Maiorana p`1`0`0`0

Moore`0`0`0`0

A.Buss cf`1`0`0`0

Thompson rf`1`0`0`0

Munsell dp`1`0`0`0

Wheeler 1b`1`0`0`0

Snyder lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`9`0`0`0

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Hermanofski 2b`0`2`0`1

Ad.Diltz c`2`3`1`1

Ruckle ss`2`2`1`0

Robaczewski p`0`3`0`1

Ninotti cf`0`3`0`0

Moyer 1b`1`2`1`2

Nevel dp`1`2`1`4

Miner`0`0`0`0

Noss lf`0`1`0`0

An.Diltz`0`0`0`1

Miller 3b`1`0`0`0

Gregorio`1`0`0`0

Totals`8`18`4`10

Muncy`000 — 0

Northwest`(14)4x — 18

HR — Nevel.

Muncy`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Maiorana (L)`0.2`3`14`14`11`1

Adams`1.1`1`4`4`5`1

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Robaczewski (W)`3`0`0`0`0`6

H.S. BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 14, MMI Prep 1

(5 inn.)

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Quaglia ss`3`4`3`0

Sartori rf`1`0`0`0

Cruz cf`1`1`0`0

Grochowski cf`1`1`0`0

Marranca 2b`3`3`3`4

Hossage 3b`4`2`1`2

Hummel 1b`2`1`1`1

Yakimowicz dh`2`0`0`0

Gordon dh`2`0`1`1

Shovlin lf`3`0`2`2

Orlando lf`0`0`0`1

Korus rf`1`0`0`0

Ricko rf`2`0`0`0

Dunsmuir c`2`2`1`0

Reynolds c`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`14`12`11

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

D.Radzwich cf`2`0`0`1

Garcia 2b`2`0`0`0

Composto`0`0`0`0

Skuba p`1`0`0`0

Jordan`1`0`0`0

Drobnock ss`2`0`0`0

Gombeda rf`2`1`1`0

Serock 1b`2`0`0`0

Santana c`1`0`0`0

Ungemach dh`1`0`0`0

B.Radzwich lf`1`0`0`0

Pedri 3b`1`0`0`0

Totals`16`1`1`1

Holy Redeemer`310`46 — 14

MMI Prep`010`00 — 1

3B — Hossage, Quaglia.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Krakosky (W)`4`1`1`1`3`5

Ricko`1`0`0`0`1`3

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Skuba (L)`3`6`7`7`3`2

Gombeda`1`5`5`5`2`1

B.Radzwich`1`1`2`1`1`2

Wyoming Seminary 8, Tunkhannock 0

Wyo. Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Nockley ss`2`2`1`2

Scavone`1`0`0`0

Comitz p`5`1`3`1

Ravaioli 3b`5`2`2`1

Hanson-Richart 1b`2`1`0`1

Finlay rf`1`0`0`2

Rolland lf`4`1`4`0

Weinberger 2b`3`0`1`1

Aponick cf`2`1`0`0

Cramton cf`1`0`0`0

Stevenson c`2`0`0`0

Seltzer`0`0`0`0

Barry cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`8`11`8

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Mislevy cf`3`0`1`0

Pieretti lf`3`0`0`0

C.Gilroy dh`3`0`0`0

Kaleta 1b`2`0`1`0

Harvey rf`3`0`0`0

Patton 2b`2`0`0`0

Poepperling ss`3`0`0`0

H.Gilroy p`1`0`0`0

Geertgens 3b`3`0`0`0

Totals`23`0`2`0

Wyo. Seminary`120`302`0 — 8

Tunkhannock`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Comitz, Ravaioli 2. HR — Nockley.

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Comitz (W)`7`2`0`0`5`5

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

H.Gilroy (L)`2.1`4`3`3`6`5

Poepperling`4.2`7`5`5`2`5

Hazleton Area 6, Wyo. Valley West 1

(Sunday)

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hearity ss`3`2`1`0

Knelly c`4`1`1`1

Marino dh`2`1`0`0

Hidalgo 3b`3`1`1`2

Rinker cf`3`1`0`0

Eckert 1b`2`0`0`1

Peters rf`2`0`0`1

Glickert lf`0`0`0`0

Corrado p`2`0`0`0

Ventra 2b`3`0`0`0

Masias cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`6`3`5

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Fetko p`6`0`0`0

Klem p`2`0`0`0

Rivers ss`4`0`1`0

Eastman 3b`3`0`0`0

Mylet rf`3`1`1`0

Harchar cf`2`0`0`0

T.Ragukas 1b`2`0`1`0

Lehman lf`1`0`0`0

D.Ragukas dh`2`0`0`0

Deats 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`1`3`1

Hazleton Area`104`100`0 — 6

Wyo. Valley West`000`001`0 — 1

2B — Knelly.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Corrado (W)`5`3`1`1`2`8

Cunniffe`2`0`0`0`1`4

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fetko (L)`2.2`2`5`4`6`1

Klem`4.1`1`1`1`1`2