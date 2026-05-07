T.J. Kearns led DeSales University’s Middle Atlantic Conference-qualifying men’s lacrosse team in scoring.

The sophomore from Wyoming Area was second in goals with 26, the clear leader in assists with 23 and is first in points with 49.

DeSales finished 5-2 in the MAC Freedom and 8-10 overall, with a 16-9 loss to Kearns had made one start in 12 appearances as a freshman when he produced eight goals and an assist.

After coming off the bench in this season’s opener, Kearns started the remaining 17 games. He had multi-goal games in his first three starts and finished the season with eight after having two a year ago.

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Kearns tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals. He took 92 shots and put 50 of them on goal. He also controlled 33 groundballs.

The DeSales season ended with a 16-9 MAC Tournament loss to Arcadia.