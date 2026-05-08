Luzerne County may once again earmark a portion of its Marcellus Shale natural-gas recreation funding to municipalities and nonprofits.

The county has received funding from natural gas drilling annually since the state authorized such allocations under Act 13 in 2012. The county’s next yearly receipt of approximately $200,000 is expected in July.

Because the county has not awarded funding to outside entities since 2018, a total of $460,000 will be available when the county’s next annual allocation arrives in July, County Manager Romilda Crocamo told County Council’s Act 13 Committee Thursday night. Unspent funds carry over from year to year, she said.

Act 13 Committee Chairwoman Patty Krushnowski and Vice Chair Steve Coslett agreed Thursday to recommend earmarking $240,000 for outside projects. Committee member Harry Haas was absent.

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A council majority must approve the earmark amount to proceed, and the matter is expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s council work session.

Krushnowski said she “wants to get the ball rolling” in providing outside awards. She said $240,000 is a reasonable allocation because it will fund multiple outside projects but leave funds in the county’s Act 13 account in case other needs arise.

Under a tentative plan on the committee agenda, outside earmarks may be capped at $40,000, allowing approval of at least six projects.

Krushnowski said the committee only wants to fund projects in full that would cost $40,000 or less to ensure they are completed and cost the outside entity nothing.

If multiple project requests are less than $40,000, more than six could be funded, she said.

The committee will update past procedures and documents required for outside awards and present a plan to council for its consideration at a future meeting, Krushnowski said.

Once the details are worked out, a public announcement will be made informing municipalities and nonprofits of eligibility requirements and how to apply, the committee said.

Funding can be used for recreation and conservation projects, including parks and trails, according to a past county application request announcement.

Based on current projections, the county could start accepting outside applications as early as July.

The Act 13 Committee would then review and rank applications and finalize award recommendations to council.

Those approved would receive half of the earmark up front, with the remainder paid after projects are completed, an agenda proposal said.

The county has used some of its Act 13 funding for periodic internal projects and to cover annual expenses for black fly spraying along the Susquehanna River and maintenance of the River Common recreation area in Wilkes-Barre.

Recurring annual expenses paid through the Act 13 fund total $139,600, Crocamo said, including $85,000 for the black fly spraying and $45,000 for River Common landscaping.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.