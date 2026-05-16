Wyoming Area state qualifier Jenesa Sancho wins in the Girls AAA 300 Meter Hurdles final on Monday.

Wyoming Area’s Lucia Campenni wins her heat in the Girls AAA 100 Meter Hurdles on Monday.

SCRANTON — Wyoming Area sophomore Janesa Sancho conquered a busy schedule to win one title, earn a second state berth, and claim a total of four Class 3A girls medals Monday and Tuesday in the District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships at Memorial Stadium.

With teammate Lucia Campenni in close pursuit, Sancho won the 300-meter hurdles title and met the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state qualifying standard in the 100 hurdles.

Sancho also led off a fourth-place 1600 relay team and a fifth-place 400 relay.

The top six in every event earned district medals, and the top eight scored points for their team.

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Sancho, Taylor Gashi, and Campenni helped the Lady Warriors edge North Pocono 68-67 for third place in the 18-team field.

Abington Heights beat out Crestwood 110-98 for the title.

Sancho was part of one of the first events of the two-day meet when she was the second-fastest qualifier, and Campenni was third to get in the next day’s finals in the 100 hurdles.

In the first individual track event to be decided, Sancho and Campenni finished 1-2 in the 300 hurdles.

“It’s definitely very difficult,” Sancho said after finishing in 46.26, 1.52 seconds in front of Campenni. “It gets very tiring, so I have to push through it.

“I wanted to break the record. I didn’t happen, but I still did my best.”

Sancho was second in the 100 hurdles final in 15.40 seconds. Campenni took fourth in 16.49.

Gashi had Wyoming Area’s other silver medal, placing second in the triple jump in 36-9½. She was also third in both the long jump, with 17-1¾, and the discus, with a throw of 105-1.

Isabella Costa finished fifth in the 400 run in 1:00.90 and anchored the 1600 relay and the sixth-place 3200 relay.

Shannon Kearns and Lucia Campenni were the other members of the fourth-place 1600 relay team. Julianne Potter, Talia Pizano, and Kinley Park completed the fifth-place team in the 400 relay.

Ella Campenni, Sofia Menta, and Briella Wallace joined Costa on the 3200 relay, the first event to be decided.

Adriana Fanti placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 95-9.

Pittston Area was 11th with 23 points.

Isabella Dessoye was second in the 800 run with a time of 2:20.42, and Elinor Schardien tied for second in the pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Paige Bittman was the other medalist, taking fifth in the high jump with 5-1.

Lexi Drozginski was seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.52.

Maddie Lis, with 98-7 in the javelin, and Grace Schardien, with 16-2 ¾ in the long jump, each finished eighth.