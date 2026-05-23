SHIPPENSBURG — Wyoming Area junior Luke Kopetchny and sophomore Janesa Sancho each completed their seasons by competing in two events in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Kopetchny had one field event each day in Class 3A boys.

Kopetchny came up just short of a medal in Saturday’s long jump, finishing 11th of 28 with 21-6 1/4.

Kopetchny had Wyoming Area’s top performance Friday when he placed 28th out of 33 with a triple jump of 42-4½.

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Sancho was unable to advance from qualifying on the track Friday when she competed in both Class 3A girls hurdling events. She was 31st of 32 entries in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.94 and last in the field of 37 in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.97.

Josh Mruk from Wyoming Area was unable to post a distance in the Class 3A shot put. He fouled on all three attempts.

Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto was 25th of 29 in Class 3A boys with a javelin throw of 142-7.

Ben Gravine was set to complete Wyoming Area’s state representation. He was scheduled to throw the discus on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s action at Shippensburg was conducted in light, but steady rain and more of the same was anticipated throughout Saturday’s competition.