Hannah Stoss has been part of three Bucknell University teams as a freshman runner.

The Wyoming Area graduate ran for the women’s cross country team in the fall, the indoor track and field team in the winter and the outdoor track and field team this spring.

Stoss posted her season-best in the 1500-meter run this spring with a time of 4:46.69 in the Kehoe Twilight Meet May 1. She was third among six Bucknell mile runners at the Bison Outdoor Classic where she ran a time of 5:18.55.

During cross country season, Stoss earned Patriot League Academic Honor Roll status.

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Stoss was part of a 4000 Distance Medley relay victory for Bucknell’s indoor team Jan. 30 in the Bison Challenge.