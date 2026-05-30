All-state pitcher Ava Schmidt limited Old Forge to three singles Tuesday when Holy Cross shut out the Lady Devils 8-0 in the District 2 Class A softball championship game at Marywood University.

Schmidt walked one and struck out 10. She also sparked the offense from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Maya DeSantis, who drove in two runs, also had three hits for the Lady Crusaders.

Holy Cross led just 1-0 after 2½ innings, but then scored runs in each of its remaining four innings on offense.

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Lilianna Lenceski, Kamryn Notari and Julia Marianelli had the hits for Old Forge.

The Lady Devils finished 15-7 with three of the losses coming to the Lady Crusaders. Their season highlight was a win over Lackawanna League Division 2 and District 2 Class 3A champion Mid Valley.