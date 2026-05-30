Stephenson

Stephenson

<p>Colleran</p>

Colleran

Tori Stephenson and Abbey Colleran each posted batting averages above .300 this season as sophomores on the Penn State Scranton softball team.

The two Pittston Area graduates were part of a team that went 9-30.

Stephenson, a third baseman, batted .351 in 25 games. She scored 19 runs and drove in 12 while finishing with four doubles, a triple and a stolen base.

Colleran, a first baseman and designated hitter, batted .314 with 20 RBI in 35 games. She scored 14 runs, had two doubles and stole two bases.

Related Video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR