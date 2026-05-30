Tori Stephenson and Abbey Colleran each posted batting averages above .300 this season as sophomores on the Penn State Scranton softball team.

The two Pittston Area graduates were part of a team that went 9-30.

Stephenson, a third baseman, batted .351 in 25 games. She scored 19 runs and drove in 12 while finishing with four doubles, a triple and a stolen base.

Colleran, a first baseman and designated hitter, batted .314 with 20 RBI in 35 games. She scored 14 runs, had two doubles and stole two bases.