Logan Kirby pitched a three-hitter, and Montoursville put together a pair of five-run innings Monday to eliminate Wyoming Area from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state baseball tournament with an 11-1, first-round victory in six innings.

This was the second time in five seasons that Montoursville ended Wyoming Area’s season in a state playoff game. The District 4 champions reached the state final last season and are back in the semifinal after defeating Boiling Springs 4-2 Thursday.

Kirby struck out eight, walked two, and allowed only a fifth-inning unearned run. By then, Montoursville already had a 6-0 lead.

Montoursville scored at the bottom of the first, but it remained a one-run game until the fourth inning, the first of two outbursts.

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The game ended with five more runs in the sixth, including Elijah Eck’s clinching two-run double to halt the action under the 10-run rule.

Carson Menne led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Austin Davidson, who also scored two runs, and Noah Kirby each had two hits.

Max Langdon singled in the fifth, and his courtesy runner scored Wyoming Area’s only run.

Zach Smith doubled for Wyoming Area’s only other hit.

Wyoming Area finished a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship season with a 19-5 overall mark.