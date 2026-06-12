Old Forge’s Chris Rasmus, Will Wozniak, and Jake Lucarelli have been selected for the County team that will take on the City July 22 in the Scranton Lions Club Dream Game at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville at 7 p.m.

The Dream Game features recent graduates of Lackawanna Football Conference teams. Rosters were announced this week.

Carbondale’s Jeff Arthur will coach the County team, which has players from his team, Old Forge, Abington Heights, Carbondale, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Valley View and Western Wayne.

Joe Giorgio from Holy Cross will coach his own players on the City team, which will also include players from Dunmore, Lackawanna Trail, Montrose, North Pocono, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack, and West Scranton.