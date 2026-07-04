Warrior Luke Kopetchny walks in for a touchdown run after Western Wayne defender RJ. Walton slipped on the turf on Sept. 5, 2025.

Luke Kopetchny has established himself as one of Pennsylvania’s top multi-sport high school athletes in three seasons at Wyoming Area.

Kopetchny, an all-state performer in football and basketball and a district gold medalist and state championship meet qualifier in track and field, has one more year to add to his lengthy list of high school accomplishments, but his future plans are now set.

Months before beginning his senior season, Kopetchny gave his verbal commitment in late June to continue his athletic and academic careers in the Ivy League as a wide receiver at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Kopetchny said the timing was right to finalize his decision after participating in camps as a recruited invite at multiple colleges during the spring.

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“I feel like I basically already knew,” Kopetchny said. “It felt like home to me. All the coaches are great. Even though it’s kind of early, it felt like a good time.”

Kopetchny is a two-time all-state basketball player who has led Wyoming Area to its greatest multi-year run of success ever. He looks forward to continuing to pursue the championships across three successful sports without the stress of college recruiting.

“The goal is just to win,” said Kopetchny, whose goals include a 10-0 football regular season. “ … It feels good. I’m done with all the recruiting stuff, I just get to focus on the sports now.”

Football became the focus of the recruiting process after an all-state season as a sophomore, during which Kopetchny led all District 2 players in multiple receiving statistics.

“I didn’t really know until maybe the beginning of 10th grade,” Kopetchny said. “I had a good sophomore year, and I kind of knew after that it would be football, but I kept my options open for a decent amount of time.”