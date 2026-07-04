Bob Gill had a partner in Brian Corbett for half of the lengthy history of the John Allan Memorial Member-Guest at Fox Hill Country Club.

When Liam Gill, Bob’s grandson, became eligible as a 14-year-old last year, a new team was formed.

After one year in contention in the 2025 medal play event, the Gills enjoyed a championship run June 26-28 in the 80th annual Allan Memorial, which was played as a match play event this year as part of the tournament’s rotation.

The Gill team defeated Paul Keating-John Barone 1 up in the final match of the 16-team Championship Flight bracket.

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“I’ve won a fair amount of golf tournaments over the years, but this was by far the most special win to be able to win with my grandson,” said Bob Gill, who won three Allan titles with Corbett.

Liam Gill put the team ahead for good on 17 when he hit a gap wedge from 110 yards to six inches, leaving just a tap-in and avoiding a putt on the course’s most treacherous green. His regulation par and a three-foot clinching putt straight uphill on 18 sealed the title.

“He works really hard at the game and he’s been improving at a tremendous pace the last two years,” Bob Gill said of 15-year-old Liam, already one of the state’s top golfers in the Class of 2029 after his freshman season at Holy Redeemer. “To see him play as well as he played under pressure, especially the last two matches, made me feel good.”

The Gills started the three-day member-guest by shooting a better-ball score of 68 to finish second among 24 teams aiming for 16 spots in the bracket for the final two days.

As the second seeds, the Gills rolled to a 6 and 5 win over Don Crossin-Ryan Crossin in the first round. They lost 10, the first hole of the match, and did not lose another, taking control by winning six of seven holes, including four straight from 14 through 17.

The quarterfinals saw Liam Gill again come through in the clutch for a 1-up victory over seventh-seeded Zach Stull-Joe Bevevino. The match was tied after 15, 16 and 17 before Liam Gill put a wedge shot within two feet to set up the victory.

“We were playing against two of our good friends,” said Liam Gill, who will split time between now and the beginning of high school season playing in adult tournaments and high-level junior events. “We had a tight match the whole way. Zach Stull made two good putts to tie for birdie on 14 and to win the hole on 15 with birdie.

“ … It was a really fun match.”

The Gills defeated third-seeded Michael Haley-Eric Plisko 3 and 1 in the semifinal to get into the championship match with the 12th seeds.

Liam Gill again had the biggest late win of the match with a birdie on 16 to complete a weekend when his grandfather’s steady play filled in the necessary gaps.

“He’s playing so well right now that we had him hitting first all the time because I just wanted him to play his game and not worry about me,” Bob Gill said. “He loves the moment. He loves to compete. He wants to have the ball in his hand so to speak.

“ … I was playing fairly consistent, making a lot of pars, probably shooting in the mid-70s in most of the rounds, which is kind of my normal game. I made a birdie in each of the matches we played and made some pars to cover the few bogeys he had so we played well as a team.”

Keating-Barone reached the final with a 5 and 4 win over Bill Burke-Christian Davis, a 2 and 1 victory over A.J. Donatoni-Lou Belgio and a 3 and 1 win over Lorenzo Medico-Tyler McGarry.

Medico-McGarry took out medalist John Mikiewicz-Tom Biscotti by winning 18 to force a playoff where they won on the first extra hole in the quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal saw Haley-Plisko defeat Joe Carroll-Billy Pabst 3 and 2.

In other first-round results: Mikiewicz-Biscotti topped Scott Answini-Derek Answini 8 and 6; Medico-McGarry beat William Gill-Joe Weiscarger 1 up; Donatoni-Belgio beat Corey Palma-Alex Rowan 3 and 2; Stull-Bevevino defeated Jamie Anazalone-Mariano Medico 1 up; Haley-Plisko beat Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley 5 and 4; and Carroll-Pabst beat David Kluger-Eric Williams 3 and 2.