Pat Mitchell’s playing time and production are up in his third season with the King’s College men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-5 junior center/forward is part of an improvement that has seen the Monarchs already exceed last season’s win total. After going 4-21 in the 2018-19 season, King’s has started 5-3.

Mitchell has appeared in seven of the eight games, averaging 4.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.2 minutes. His playing time has increased in each appearance, beginning with six minutes in the first game and building up to 22 minutes against Drew Dec. 4 in the last King’s game until the Monarchs return to action Thursday.

Prior to the Drew game, Mitchell was 8-for-9 from the floor during the previous three games.

Mitchell made all five of his shots, scoring 10 points in 16 minutes during an 87-68 victory over Elizabethtown Nov. 23. He then had six points and five rebounds in a 74-71 win over Clarks Summit University. Mitchell only had two points, but grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in the loss to Drew.

On the season, Mitchell is shooting 56.3 percent from the floor (9-for-16) and 62.5 percent from the line (10-for-16). He has two assists and a blocked shot.

As a freshman, Mitchell averaged 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing 10.1 minutes per game in his 23 appearances. He played in 19 games last season, averaging 0.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.5 minutes.

Mitchell is also a thrower on the outdoor track and field team in the spring.

