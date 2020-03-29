Lombardo addresses coronavirus pandemic

By Tony Callaio - For Sunday Dispatch
Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo accounces changes to the city schedule while City Hall is shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo issued a statement this past week on city business as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The mayor asks the citizens of Pittston to adhere to the guidelines set down by the CDC, the state of Pennsylvania issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pittston City.

“It’s best being proactive and not reactive,” Lombardo said. “We took an assessment of where were and what we had to anticipate. Our initial reaction to the spread of COVID-19 was to shut down City Hall, city yards and the library from visitors. We need to keep our residents and our employees safe.”

Lombardo said essential staff would be at City Hall to handle business during the pandemic crisis.

There are several important announcements that will affect the residents of Pittston regarding the rebate period; garbage stickers, waived fees and city parking that will be in affect for a 30-day period. After 30-days, city officials will review current policy.

The rebate period for city taxes have been extended by one month from April 17, 2002 to May 15, 2020.

All billing related penalties and late fees would be reviewed.

The April fee for those essential downtown workers that utilize the City of Pittston Parking Authority Permits will be waived.

Short-term parking at all meters in front of a food establishment will be free to aid in the curb side pick up as well as spaces for restaurant delivery vehicles.

The city is working closely with the water company to ensure water shutoff orders will be suspended during the emergency.

For those utilizing pink garbage stickers, continue to do so. Additional garbage stickers are available for purchase by mail, phone or credit card.

The city is waiving mailing fees usually charged for mailing stickers.

The new garbage sticker, usually happening in April, is being pushed back to May and will be reviewed.

Garbage and recycling will continue to be collected as scheduled.

For those paying by check, a secure drop box has been installed outside of City Hall to pay for garbage stickers, taxes, or magistrate fees.

Lombardo said the box is monitored by a security camera 24-hours per day and is emptied several times a day.

The mayor added Main Street Coordinator Mary Kroptavich, also of the Downtown Pittston Partnership, has been in constant contact with all downtown businesses keeping them apprised of city news and aiding in any capacity during the health crisis.

“This is a serious issue and if we want to make our way out of it we need to comply with the governor and CDC,” Lombardo added. “People are dying and this is serious.”

If you have any questions, Mayor Lombardo urges residents to contact city departments via phone, email or social media.

