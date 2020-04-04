Wyoming Area senior baseball player Chase Yochem has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers at King’s College where he intends to major in business.

Yochem batted .379 with three doubles, 14 runs scored and 14 RBI as a freshman. He expects to play outfield in college, although he also made one pitching appearance for the Warriors.

King’s College was 6-4 when the remainder of this season was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Wyoming Area graduate Cole Keating is a junior on the Monarchs team.

Wyoming Area senior baseball player Chase Yochem celebrated his commitment to King’s College during a February signing ceremony at the school. Seated, from left: Adam Yochem, brother; Kim Yochem, mother; Chase Yochem; Robert Yochem, father. Standing, same order: Rob Lemoncelli, Wyoming Area baseball coach; principal Dr. Jon Pollard; athletic director Joe Pizano https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_4477.jpeg Wyoming Area senior baseball player Chase Yochem celebrated his commitment to King’s College during a February signing ceremony at the school. Seated, from left: Adam Yochem, brother; Kim Yochem, mother; Chase Yochem; Robert Yochem, father. Standing, same order: Rob Lemoncelli, Wyoming Area baseball coach; principal Dr. Jon Pollard; athletic director Joe Pizano Submitted Photo