Pittston Area’s softball success put on hold

Every spring team and athlete in high school sports throughout Pennsylvania and many other states lost an opportunity when the entire 2020 season was wiped out by societal adjustments to the coronavirus outbreak.
With varying levels of commitment, those teams and players went through their off-season preparations, then started formal practice sessions before the shutdown of sports that went along with the closing of schools because of the pandemic.
For the Pittston Area softball team, the loss was a chance to test where they stood in an important transition for the program.
The Lady Patriots were coming off the first two District 2 championships in the program’s history, four straight district or subregional championship game appearances and two straight trips to the state Class 5A quarterfinals. They were going into their first season under a new coach, Frank Parente, who was an assistant with last year’s team.
Pittston Area graduated half of the starters from last season’s championship team, but still had promising young talent with which to work.
“We lost five starters who were a huge part of the program’s success for many years,” Parente said. “But, we feel like we had girls who were ready to come in and really help the team.
“I think we were going to surprise some people. I’m not so sure that everybody thought we were able to restock, but I think we were ready and we were definitely excited.”
That excitement built as Parente liked what he was seeing in the practices the team was able to hold.
“Our last practice was our best practice,” Parente said. “We were hungry. I’m still hungry for more.”
First, the team had to sit through temporary delays while awaiting new developments. They kept in touch through a team chat, but eventually word came that classroom teaching would not resume and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association quickly followed by wiping out the entire season.
“I was updating the girls as much as I could,” Parente said. “I think we were all expecting it. But, the day it came and Governor (Tom) Wolf had to (cancel in-school learning) and PIAA followed shortly thereafter and I texted the girls, they were devastated.
“We were expecting it, but it was a punch in a gut the day it happened.”
All athletes missed the spring season, but universally the greatest sympathy was reserved for those who lost their last high school season.
“I feel so bad for the seniors,” Parente said. “They worked so hard and to get robbed of their last year because of this virus, it stings. It really does.”
Madisyn Antal, Kaehler Kivler, Gabby Para, Kylie Herbert and Sandra Maisano were the Pittston Area seniors.
Antal, the team leader in many offensive categories, was a second-team Class 5A all-state third baseman on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association team. Kivler and Para were also returning starters.
With their senior season lost, Parente’s first season as head coach will have just one player with full-time starting experience.
Tori Para was another of the team’s top hitters while playing shortstop and filling in as the team’s second pitcher. There will also be two with part-time experience and several players who have found success on lower levels of softball.