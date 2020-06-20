Pittston Area to host college summer baseball league

June 20, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch

The Pittston Area high school baseball field, at the Primary Center in Hughestown, will be the site of games on the first two playing dates when the Baseball U PA Collegiate Summer League makes its debut this week.

Pittston Area and Keystone College will each host single games Tuesday at 5:30 and doubleheaders Saturday at 1 p.m. Hilldale Field in Plains Township will be the site of the other opener in the six-team league Tuesday night and Schautz Stadium in Dunmore is the other site to be used Saturday.

According to Keystone College baseball coach Jamie Shevchik, one of the league’s organizers and the manager of the Black team, teams will not have designated home fields. Instead teams will rotate around the available fields in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.

Pittston Area graduates Tyler Jackson and Hunter Ralston will be at home for the first week.

They are part of the Grey team, which opens with a three-game series against the White. White is designated as the home team Tuesday and the visitor for Saturday’s doubleheader.

Vegas, with Wyoming Area graduates Toby Hallman and Cole Coolbaugh and Pittston Area graduate Gino Mariggi, will play the Steel at Hilldale and Schautz.

Wyoming Area graduate Steve Homza, Pittston Area graduate Joe Cencetti and Old Forge graduate Lorenzo Febbo are on the Black team that will play the Orange at Keystone College Tuesday and Saturday.

More scheduling information will be released as plans for the remainder of the league season are finalized.

The league replaces out-of-town options, many of which have been canceled this summer because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Most of the league is made up of college players, who either played at northeastern Pennsylvania high schools or are at colleges in the area.