Pittston Area graduate Hunter Ralston retired both batters he faced Wednesday night at Keystone College’s Christy Mathewson Field while pitching for the American League team in a 12-8 win over the National League in the first Baseball U Collegiate Summer League All-Star Game.

Ralston made the all-star game for his efforts while helping lead the Gray squad, made up entirely of National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III players, into the playoffs. He posted a 1.39 earned run average and 13-5, strikeout-to-walk ratio in the league.

The right-hander from the University of Scranton got the last out of the seventh inning and the first out of the eighth inning. The game was stopped with two outs in the bottom of the eighth because of darkness.

The first-year league, created when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wiped out most of the spring college season and many existing collegiate summer leagues, is back at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown this weekend for its playoffs.

The top four teams were scheduled to play in Saturday afternoon semifinals to set up Sunday’s 1 p.m. game for the championship.

Ryan Hogan and Cory Wall were selected by the league as Player and Pitcher of the Year. Hogan is a Steel catcher from Wyoming Valley West and St. John’s University. Wall, who pitches for Black, is from North Pocono and Fordham University.

A look back at the final regular-season league games, which were all played in Aug. 1 doubleheaders:

Black 12, Vegas 1

Vegas 16, Black 0

Wyoming Area graduate Steve Homza doubled and drove in three runs for the Black in the opening win.

Homza is an outfielder at Central Connecticut State University.

Joe Cencetti, a Pittston Area graduate who is headed to Thomas Jefferson University as an infielder, needed just eight pitches to get through the final inning in the win.

Toby Hallman, from Wyoming Area and Widener University, had a rough outing in the game. He gave up 12 runs (11 earned) on seven hits and nine walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Cencetti was 0-for-1 with two walks as the Black second baseman in the second game.

Lorenzo Febbo, from Old Forge and Mansfield, and Homza were the last two Black pitchers.

Febbo gave up four runs in an inning. He walked three and allowed one hit while striking out one.

Homza gave up three runs on six hits in two innings.

Orange 5, White 1

White 8, Orange 0

Rob Hensey shut out the first-place Orange in the opener.

Hensey struck out nine in a six-hitter and walked just two.

Gray 5, Steel 4

Steel 9, Gray 0

Tyler Jackson, from Pittston Area and Penn State Harrisburg, finished up on the mound for Gray.

Jackson went the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out two and hitting two batters with pitches.