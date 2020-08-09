🔊 Listen to this

A field of 22 teams will attempt to qualify for the 16 match play spots in the championship flight of the 74th annual John A. Allan Memorial Member-Guest Tournament at Fox Hill Country Club.

The tournament, delayed from earlier this summer because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

The championship flight contenders conduct qualifying Friday with two rounds of match play competition each on Saturday and Sunday to decide the title.

A total of 90 teams are entered, down from 104. The remaining teams compete in four-team flights with three 18-hole matches, one each day.

Tee times begin each day at 7 a.m.

Championship flight entries

Brian Corbett-Robert Gill; Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy; Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin; Joseph Weiscarger-William Gill; Derek Answini-Scott Answini; Matt Teesdale-Paul Keating; Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley; David Kluger-Eric Williams; John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern; John Barone-Robert Santarelli; Eric Plisko-Richard Laneski; Brian Lombardo-Michael Lazevnick; Martin Behm-R.J. Nemetz; Christian Davis-William Burke; Joseph Carroll-Patrick Mitchell; Bill Musto-Jamie Anzalone; Michael Hannagan-Tyler McGarry; John Mikiewicz-Tom Biscotti; Bill Medico-Lorenzo Medico; Evan Joyce-Michael Crossin; A.J. Donatoni-Don Donatoni; Michael Haley-Rich Brown.