A full look at the WVC’s new eight-week football schedule

August 13, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

The Wyoming Valley Conference athletic directors approved by a 13-1 vote Thursday to accept the following eight-week schedule for football. Holy Redeemer cast the only vote against.

The schedule must also be approved by the WVC superintendents. The season would include just two non-conference games — Williamsport at Central Mountain and Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia — both in Week 2.

WVC Division 1 would consist of Berwick, Dallas, Hazleton Area, Pittston Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Williamsport and Wyoming Valley West.

WVC Division 2 would consist of Crestwood, Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman, Nanticoke Area and Wyoming Area.

No discussions took place on possible postseason games.

WEEK 1

Friday, Sept. 11

Berwick at Lake-Lehman

Hanover Area at Wyoming Area

Hazleton Area at Crestwood

Tunkhannock at Dallas

Williamsport at Nanticoke Area

Wyoming Valley West at Wilkes-Barre Area

Saturday, Sept. 12

Pittston Area at Holy Redeemer

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 18

Berwick at Pittston Area

Crestwood at Tunkhannock

Hazleton Area at Wilkes-Barre Area

Nanticoke Area at Lake-Lehman

Williamsport at Central Mountain

Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia

Wyoming Valley West at Dallas

Saturday, Sept. 19

Hanover Area at Holy Redeemer

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 25

Berwick at Williamsport

Crestwood at Nanticoke Area

Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area

Lake-Lehman at Hanover Area

Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West

Tunkhannock at Hazleton Area

Wilkes-Barre Area at Dallas

WEEK 4

Friday, Oct. 2

Dallas at Lake-Lehman

Hazleton Area at Pittston Area

Holy Redeemer at Crestwood

Nanticoke Area at Hanover Area

Wilkes-Barre Area at Williamsport

Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock

Wyoming Valley West at Berwick

WEEK 5

Friday, Oct. 9

Berwick at Hazleton Area

Dallas at Pittston Area

Hanover Area at Wilkes-Barre Area

Tunkhannock at Nanticoke Area

Williamsport at Wyoming Valley West

Wyoming Area at Crestwood

Saturday, Oct. 10

Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer

WEEK 6

Friday, Oct. 16

Crestwood at Hanover Area

Hazleton Area at Dallas

Holy Redeemer at Tunkhannock

Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area

Nanticoke Area at Wyoming Valley West

Pittston Area at Williamsport

Wilkes-Barre Area at Berwick

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 23

Crestwood at Berwick

Dallas at Williamsport

Holy Redeemer at Hanover Area

Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area

Tunkhannock at Lake-Lehman

Wyoming Area at Nanticoke Area

Wyoming Valley West at Hazleton Area

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 30

Dallas at Berwick

Hanover Area at Tunkhannock

Lake-Lehman at Crestwood

Nanticoke Area at Holy Redeemer

Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Valley West

Williamsport at Hazleton Area

Wyoming Area at Pittston Area