Matthews rallies, misses cut by one

August 15, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch

Brandon Matthews rallied, playing his final nine holes in 4-under-par Wednesday, but fell one stroke short of making the cut in the Championship at Echelon Club, the second event of the new PGA LOCALiQ Series.

Coming off a top-10 finish in the series debut, Matthews was well below the cut line and had not been below par for the event at any time when he entered his final nine holes of the second of the tournament’s three rounds.

Playing the front nine last, Matthews had birdies on 1, 3, 4 and 6 to finish his round of 70 to go with Tuesday’s opening 72, giving him a 2-under-par total of 142.

All players who shot 3-under or better made the final round.

The tour, created as a temporary replacement for the PGA’s three International Tours, which were canceled this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), remained in Alpharetta, Ga., but moved to a different course this week.

Matthews had four birdies, three of them coming on the final seven holes, to go along with four bogeys Tuesday.

After four straight pars to begin Wednesday’s round, he had three bogeys and a birdie from 14 through 18 to make the turn at 2-over.

The Classic at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. Is next up for the LOCALiQ Series, which takes a week off before resuming Aug. 26-28.