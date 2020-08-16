Olivia Ciullo and Avery McNulty once again contributed to a combined 7-1 weekend by the 17U girls teams of the NEPA Elite AAU basketball club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

This time, it was the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls, with Ciullo coming off the bench, who went 4-0 during the Hoop Group’s Summer Jam Fest Aug. 7-9 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County.

Two weeks earlier, in the program’s debut, McNulty was one of the leaders when the NEPA Elite Carra/Lewis 17U girls won all four games. McNulty was in the starting lineup as the team recovered from an opening loss to win three straight.

Both teams took 7-1 overall record into this weekend when they scheduled to play just once each in their first home games.

Ciullo had five rebounds as part of the team’s 44-21 rebounding advantage in a 50-28 win over Team Miller-HGSL.

The rising senior from Old Forge had 12 rebounds in the four weekend games. She had one of the team’s biggest baskets, putting NEPA Elite ahead to stay in its closest game of the weekend, an opening, 58-50 victory over New Jersey Shoreshots-Sabino HGSL.

McNulty, a junior at Scranton Prep from Pittston, is her team’s leading scorer through eight games while sharing the lead in 3-pointers made and going 13-for-18 from the line. She is also second in rebounding and tied for third in steals.

During the Summer Jam Fest, McNulty was 10-for-15 from the line while scoring 28 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in four games. She shared the team lead with seven points in the only loss, 43-41, to the Elmira Fusion and finished the final game with eight points, a team-high eight rebounds and two steals in a 57-21 rout of Heat Hoops Upper Makefield.

Kallie Booth from Pittston Area played for the 16U girls team that went 2-2.

Booth had a team-high 15 points in the team’s final game, a 50-48 loss to the Riverside Hawks. She had 35 points and 14 rebounds during the four weekend games.