KINGSTON – The Pittston Area Patriots moved one step – or at least, one quarter – closer Friday night.

“Our kids played well for three quarters,” Patriots coach Nick Barbieri said after his team carried a lead into the final six minutes at Wyoming Valley West only to fall 26-24. “Last week, we played well for two quarters; this week three quarters; hopefully next week, we play for four.”

Pittston Area opened its season a week later than the rest of the Wyoming Valley Conference after a late postponement with Holy Redeemer. It was within 17-14 at halftime before losing to Berwick, 37-14.

The Patriots kept moving the ball in the fourth quarter, including producing a go-ahead touchdown, but a defense that had been solid to that point broke down.

Wyoming Valley West gained at least nine yards on six of its eight fourth-quarter runs, racing up the field for the winning score, then getting the one first down it needed to kill the final 1:38 off the clock.

Spartans quarterback Donte Rhodes ran for 73 of his 111 yards in the fourth quarter when he scored the game-winning, 18-yard touchdown with 5:45 left.

“We played well defensively until the fourth quarter when 15 (Rhodes) took over,” Barbieri said. “He’s a stud. We knew he was getting the ball and we couldn’t stop it.”

The Patriots were charged with four of their 10 penalties on their final drive, forcing their game-winning field goal attempt to be from 41 yards instead of 36 after the last of those flags.

“That might just be out of his range a little bit,” Barbieri said of Anthony Thomas, who had delivered a 28-yard field goal as time expired for a 17-13 halftime lead.

The penalties on the last drive made it four times that Pittston Area came up empty after driving into the Red Zone. They fumbled at the 16, gave the ball up on downs at the 3 and had a pass intercepted at the 1.

“We made too many mistakes,” Barbieri said. “ … We had opportunities. We did what we’ve really never been able to do, which is run the ball.”

Wyoming Valley West opened the scoring 2:23 in.

Elijah Cropp’s sack forced a fumble on the game’s second play and Jason Pearson recovered at the 6. Rhodes found Tyler Weidman with a 7-yard touchdown pass on third down.

Bryheem Patterson brought Pittston Area right back down the field with a 37-yard run to set up his own 3-yard touchdown on the way to a 148-yard night.

Pittston Area used a sack to take the lead before the first quarter was over. David Behm, who later caught a touchdown pass from P.J. Pisano, blasted Rhodes from the blind side, forcing a fumble in the end zone. Alex Hoban picked up the loose ball for the touchdown.

The Spartans took a 20-17 lead in the first minute of the second half when Rhodes ran for 17 yards, and fumbled. Teammate Jerimiah Williams did the rest, scooping up the ball and taking off for the remaining 47 yards and the touchdown.

Pisano scrambled to his left, stopping just short of the line of scrimmage and found Behm in the left side of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown and 24-20 lead with 8:38 left.

By the numbers

Pittston Area held statistical advantages of 18-12 in first downs, 279-22 in rushing yards, 109-36 in passing yards, 63-37 in offensive plays, 388-258 in total offense and 30:52-17:08 in time of possession. … Past the midway point in the third quarter, Pittston Area’s possession advantage was at 24:11-7:08. … Bryheem Patterson led the Patriots offense with 20 carries for 148 yards. Alex Hoban added 69 yards on 10 carries while sophomore fullback David Sudo had 47 yards on 10 carries. … Hoban and David Behm combined on the biggest defensive play of the game and were also key contributors on offense. Behm led the team in receiving with 86 yards on four catches. … P.J. Pisano was 8-for-11 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception. … Jimmy Spindler and John Symons led the Pittston Area defense with five tackles each. Spindler also had a fumble recovery and broken-up pass while assisting two tackles. Symons had three assists.

Up next

Pittston Area (0-2 in the division, 0-2 overall) is back home Friday night at Charley Trippi Stadium to take on Hazleton Area (1-1, 1-2) in a WVC Division 1 game. Hazleton Area posted its first win Friday night, 34-7, at Tunkhannock. Matt Cusatis from the Cougars led all WVC receivers with 15 catches in the first two weeks.