Freshman Molly Fetchko finished in 23:07 to win by 53 seconds when Pittston Area hosted a four-way Wyoming Valley Conference cross country meet Wednesday.

Fetchko led the Lady Patriots to wins over the two teams they were scored against. They beat Northwest, 24-31, and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 15-45, while improving to 7-2.

Marissa Gubitoso placed fifth, Emily Dietrick sixth and Brook Bulford eighth for Pittston Area.

MORE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 1-2

Madelyn Keating and Aubriana Marranca finished second and third in a six-way meet hosted by unbeaten WVC leader Holy Redeemer Wednesday.

Holy Redeemer’s Madison Dewees won in 20:12, 11 seconds in front of Keating. Marranca finished in 20:46.

Wyoming Area defeated Nanticoke, 13-23, using scores for the four runners each team had.

The shortage of runners hurt the Lady Warriors in the other meets, which used traditional five-runner scoring. They lost to Holy Redeemer, 23-38, and Hanover Area, 26-33.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 2-1

Host Holy Redeemer edged Wyoming Area, 27-28, Wednesday, handing the Warriors their first loss of the WVC season.

Wyoming Area defeated Hanover Area and Nanticoke, both by 15-40 scores.

Holy Redeemer’s Chet Hine finished first in 16:37, but Wyoming Area had three of the top six finishers in the six-team meet.

The Royals eventually showed enough depth to pull out the win and improve to 6-1 in the league.

Lake-Lehman is in first at 10-0. Wyoming Area dipped to 10-1.

Michael Branley finished second in 16:53, Jacob Katulka was fourth and Kyle Emsley was sixth to lead the way for Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area 1-1

Preston Klem ran his home course in 17:54, 17 seconds better than the rest of the field during Wednesday’s WVC meet.

The Patriots defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 19-36, but lost to Northwest, 23-32.

Billy Bonczek was sixth and David Bulford 10th for the Patriots in the four-team meet.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 2, Tunkhannock 1

Jianna Eike scored both goals, both on assists from Kaitlyn Bucci, Wednesday when Pittston Area held on to its WVC Division 2 lead by turning back visiting Tunkhannock.

Eike game Pittston Area a lead in the first quarter, then broke a tie with the game-winning goal with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Lady Patriots are 4-1 in the division and 4-3 overall.

Wyoming Area 2, Lackawanna Trail 0

Kayla Kiwak scored both goals and the Wyoming Area defense held visiting Lackawanna Trail without a shot Wednesday while leading the win in the WVC Division 1 game between two of the three teams that entered the day tied for second place.

The Lady Warriors improved to 5-1 in the division and 7-1 overall. They have not allowed a goal in regulation in seven games, giving up just an overtime goal in the team’s only loss to defending state champion Wyoming Seminary.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Crestwood defeated visiting Pittston Area in Tuesday’s non-league game.

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 0

Makenzie Switzer scored twice as Wyoming Area won on the road Monday in the WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Area 6, Northwest 0

Toni Minichello’s hat trick led the way as Wyoming Area’s offense overwhelmed an otherwise stingy Northwest defense in the non-league meeting between teams jockeying for position in the District 2 Class A playoffs.

The Lady Warriors scored six times against a defense that has allowed just five total goals in Northwest’s other seven games.

Wyoming Area is second and Northwest (5-3) fifth in playoff power ratings among the nine Class A teams.

Wyoming Area 7, Holy Redeemer 0

Wyoming Area bounced back from its only defeat to rout visiting Holy Redeemer Sept. 25 in the WVC Division 1 game.

Bianca Pizano and Nina Angeli scored twice each.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 1, Wyoming Seminary 0

Nicole Donvito scored the only goal, on an assist from Christina Kosco, Thursday night when Wyoming Area won the WVC Division 2 game.

Wyoming Area controlled play, building advantages of 23-4 in shots and 7-1 in corner kicks.

Sydney Kruszka made four saves in the shutout.

The Lady Warriors improved to 3-1 in the division and 3-4 overall.

Pittston Area 2, Tunkhannock 1

Pittston Area peppered Tunkhannock with 50 shots in Wednesday’s non-league game.

Kayla Rodzinak made sure a couple finally got through.

Rodzinak scored twice in the final 20:45 to lift the Lady Patriots to the come-from-behind victory.

Brynne McGoff assisted the game-winner with 11:19 left.

Kendall Tigue made two saves in the win.

Pittston Area improved to 2-6 overall.

Tunkhannock’s Lexi Farber made 30 saves.

Dallas 7, Pittston Area 0

Elizabeth Viglone and Morgan MacNeely scored twice each as Dallas remained unbeaten and held on to its WVC Division 1 lead with Monday’s road victory.

Pittston Area dropped to 0-6 in the division.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area lost on the road in a non-league game Sept. 26.

Wyoming Area 8, Hanover Area 0

Halle Kranson scored two goals and assisted on three others as Wyoming Area routed host Hanover Area Sept. 25 in a WVC Division 2 game.

Kranson did most of her damage in the second half, when Wyoming Area broke open a 3-0 game. She had just an assist in the first half.

Anna Wisnewski also scored twice.

Christina Kosco had a goal and two assists. Adison Yankovic, Hannah Fairchild and Brooke Evelock had the other goals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Emilee Shaw had six kills and used aces to produce four of her seven service points Thursday when Pittston Area defeated host Wilkes-Barre Area, 25-8, 25-15, 25-17, in a WVC match.

Ava Butcher had 10 points, seven aces and two kills to help the Lady Patriots improve to 5-3. Jiana Moran added five kills and three digs.

Pittston Area’s only other scheduled match of the week, Tuesday against Berwick, was postponed.

Hanover Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Visiting Hanover Area kept Wyoming Area winless with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 WVC victory Thursday.

Delaware Valley 3, Wyoming Area 0

Delaware Valley defeated visiting Wyoming Area in straight sets during Monday’s WVC match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

Unbeaten WVC leader Wyoming Seminary won at home in Wednesday’s match.

Pittston Area fell to 2-9.

Tunkhannock 5, Wyoming Area 0

Tunkhannock defeated visiting Wyoming Area Wednesday, dropping the Lady Warriors to 1-8-1 in the WVC.

Berwick 5, Wyoming Area 0

Berwick defeated host Wyoming Area Monday.

Kaitlyn Slusser battled Genevieve Johnson at first singles before falling, 6-2, 7-5.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Pittston Area 1

Wyoming Valley West defeated visiting Pittston Area Monday.

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area lost at home in the Sept. 25 match.