Even though Governor Tom Wolf has increased capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, there are still measures in place to limit the number of spectators at Wyoming Valley Conference football games on Friday night and Saturday.

Each school differs on how it is approaching its home games. One one school, Pittston Area, didn’t respond to a request for its guidelines for Friday’s game against Dallas. The Hanover Area at Wilkes-Barre Area game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed because of a COVID-19 issue at Hanover Area.

Here are this weekend’s policies:

Wyoming Area at Crestwood

Due to Crestwood holding Homecoming, its capacity numbers will allow for only two tickets each for its players, cheerleaders and band.

No others will be permitted into the stadium.

Williamsport at Wyoming Valley West

The school is going with 20% capacity at its stadium and has pre-sold tickets to the parents community and students. If any tickets remain, they will be sold at the high school until noon Friday.

No tickets will be sold at the gate.

Tunkhannock at Nanticoke Area

Nanticoke Area’s outdoor capacity is about 500. The school, though, is holding Homecoming and Senior Night for football players, cheerleaders and band members Friday night.

After figuring the numbers for those students and their families/friends, Nanticoke Area won’t be able to allow visiting team fans into the game.

Admission will be done with a guest list. No tickets will be provided or sold. No walk-ups will be permitted. Nanticoke Area will revisit the policy for its last home game on Oct. 23 and decide that week who will be permitted into the stadium.

Lake-Lehman at Holy Redeemer

Two complimentary tickets to parents/guardians for Holy Redeemer members of varsity football, cheerleading and band. Parents/guardians will pick up tickets at a “Will Call Window” upon arrival at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium. Siblings under the age of 5 will be admitted with family.

No visiting fans or general sales at the stadium.

Berwick at Hazleton Area

Two adult admissions for each member of the Hazleton Area football team, cheerleaders and band.

No admission for any student even with a ticket. No admission for visiting team fans. No admission for any spectator without an issued ticket.