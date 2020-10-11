🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area defeated Pittston Area in boys and girls cross country Wednesday as part of sweeps by the teams in a cluster meet on the school’s home course at the Luzerne County Rec Field.

Michael Branley and Madelyn Keating led the way, finishing first overall individually in the five-team Wyoming Valley Conference cluster meet, and the Warriors beat both teams they were scored against in both the boys and girls meets.

The Wyoming Area boys defeated both Pittston Area and Wilkes-Barre Area by 17-46 scores.

In the girls meet, Wyoming Area defeated Pittston Area, 19-37, and Wilkes-Barre Area, 20-38.

The Pittston Area girls went 1-2 on the day, edging Wyoming Seminary, 27-28, and losing to Dallas, 17-46. The Patriots went 0-3 in boys meets, including losses of 18-45 to Dallas and 25-32 to Wyoming Seminary.

The Dallas and Wyoming Seminary boys finished the day 2-0 while Wilkes-Barre Area was 0-3.

Dallas was 2-0, Wyoming Seminary 1-1 and Wilkes-Barre Area 0-3 in the girls meets, which are scored separately from the one race the teams ran as a group.

Wyoming Area had three of the top five boys and the top two girls finishers.

Branley won easily in 16:43.

Jacob Katulka finished in 17:11, one second behind Mike McCann from Dallas, who was second.

Kyle Emsley came in fifth with a time of 17:42. Patrick Branley and Roger Orlandini placed 10th and 12th to finish the five-man team score.

Preston Klem led Pittston Area, finishing eighth in 18:04.

Wyoming Area remained in WVC title contention at 12-1, behind only Lake-Lehman (13-0) going into their meet against each other Wednesday at Misericordia University’s Letterkenny Field, the Dallas home course. Holy Redeemer is 9-1 and Dallas is 8-2.

Pittston Area is 1-9.

Keating and Aubriana Marranca finished first and second for the Wyoming Area girls, followed by three runners from Dallas. Keating ran a time of 19:41 to win by a minute and a second.

Molly Fetchko from Pittston Area finished sixth.

Amelia Golden was 12th and Olivia Kwiatkowski 15th for Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area’s Marissa Gubitoso placed 16th.

Wyoming Area moved to .500 on the season at 6-6. Pittston Area is 7-5.