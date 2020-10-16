🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area’s Friday night Wyoming Valley Conference football game at Williamsport was canceled.

According to Williamsport athletic director Sean McCann, Pittston Area made the decision Friday morning because of “COVID-19 concerns.”

Pittston Area assistant athletic director Joe Struckus said Friday afternoon via text that only the football program – varsity, junior varsity and seventh-/eighth-grade team – were impacted by the decision.

After the start of the football season was delayed two weeks by precautions within the WVC, Pittston Area had what would have been its opener to the delayed season canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Holy Redeemer.

The Patriots then played four straight weekends, losing all four games.

Pittston Area is scheduled to try again Friday, Oct. 23, at Wilkes-Barre Area, which takes a 2-3 record into Saturday’s game at Berwick.

The Wolfpack opened with two straight wins, then lost to Dallas, Williamsport and Lakeland, teams with combined 10-1 records.

Pittston Area’s David Sudo entered the weekend sixth among WVC Division 1 rushers with 289 yards. P.J. Pisano was third in the division in passing yards with 485 while hitting 47.8 percent of his passes. David Behm ranked fourth in receiving with 16 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns.