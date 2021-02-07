Pittston Area defeated Wyoming Area, 45-27, Friday night in a non-league wrestling match between Wyoming Valley Conference rivals.

The Patriots used the road win to move back above .500 at 5-4.

Wyoming Area fell to 5-3.

WRESTLING

Honesdale 42, Pittston Area 26

Pittston Area lost Tuesday in a non-league match at Honesdale.

Dave Sudo (285) and James Spindler (160) won by pins. Julian Everitt won a technical fall and Nico Solano added a decision back-to-back at 132 and 1328 to pull the Patriots within 21-20 with five bouts left.

Honesdale won four of those last five bouts to pull out the win.

Wyoming Area 39, Tunkhannock 30

Rocco Pizano’s pin in the final bout at 145 pounds allowed Wyoming Area to beat host Tunkhannock in its second match at a tri-match Jan. 30.

Kyle Emsley had a 15-second pin at 132.

Connor Wrobleski won by technical fall at 215 and Jaden Pepe added a major decision at 120.

Abington Heights 47, Wyoming Area 25

Wyoming Area fell in the first match Jan. 30 at Tunkhannock.

Cooper Price, at 152, and Ethan Speece, at 285, each won by pin for the Warriors.

Jaden Pepe won by injury default at 120.

Connor Wrobleski won a major decision at 215 and Rocco Pizano shut out his opponent, 6-0, for a decision at 145.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 51, Pittston Area 33

Pittston Area returned from a 12-day layoff related to COVID-19 and lost Friday night at Dallas in a WVC Division 1 game despite 21 points by Kallie Booth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 71, Berwick 31

Pittston Area overwhelmed visiting Berwick early Thursday night to post its first WVC Division 1 victory and even its overall season record.

The Patriots are 1-3 in the division and 4-4 overall.

Pittston Area took a 20-2 lead after one quarter.

Matt Johnson led the way with 16 points while David Behm added 14 and J.J. Walsh had 12.

Behm scored eight during the first quarter.

Tunkhannock 69, Wyoming Area 64

Wyoming Area remained winless through seven games with a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead got away Thursday night in an overtime loss in the non-league game at Tunkhannock.

Ryan Harder led the Tigers with 27 points.

Evan Melberger scored 22 for Wyoming Area. Dane Schutter added 13 and Jake Greenfield had 11.

Dallas 64, Pittston Area 47

Nick Nocito led visiting Dallas to the win in Wednesday’s non-league game.

J.J. Walsh scored 17 and Matt Johnson 14 for the Patriots.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 142, Pittston Area 43

Gabby Spaciano and Gabby Krochta won four events each Thursday when Dallas remained undefeated with the win over Pittston Area.

The Patriots are 2-3 on the WVC season.

Pittston Area 117, Wyoming Valley West 58

Pittston Area won Wednesday’s virtual meet.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 128, Pittston Area 23

Dallas swept every event in Thursday’s meet against Pittston Area (1-4).

Pittston Area 49, Wyoming Valley West 37

Pittston Area picked up its first win of the season in Wednesday’s WVC virtual meet.