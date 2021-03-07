🔊 Listen to this

Meghan McCawley represented Pittston Area in the diving portion of the District 2 Class 3A Swimming Championships, scoring fifth-place points for the Lady Patriots.

Only the diving, which was held Feb. 27 at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center, was contested prior to Saturday, when the first of two days of swimming events was scheduled at Delaware Valley High School.

Class 3A competition concludes with a 5 p.m. session Sunday.

Only five girls competed in Class 3A diving.

Related Video

West Scranton’s Victoria Watkins, a Class 2A champion in 2020, won the title with a score of 413.05.

Watkins was followed by Tunkhannock’s Ana Jerome 323.8, Delaware Valley’s Victoria Wilson 279.1, Delaware Valley’s Ashlyn Oliver 272.9 and McCawley 258.4