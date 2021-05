🔊 Listen to this

SUNDAY, May 16

Girls lacrosse: Pittston Area at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 9 a.m.

Baseball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, Spartan Stadium, 1 p.m.

Softball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, May 17

Boys tennis: Possible Wyoming Area participation in District 2 Class 2A doubles semifinals and finals, Kirby Park, 1 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Wyoming Area in District 2 Class 2A Championships, North Pocono, 3 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Wallenpaupack at Wyoming Area (NL), 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 18

Boys and girls track and field: Pittston Area in District 2 Class 3A Championships, North Pocono, 3 p.m.

Softball: Dallas at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 19

Baseball: Elk Lake at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Berwick at Pittston Area, Primary Center, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Dunmore (NL), Schautz Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 20

Softball: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, Plains Municipal, 4 p.m.

Softball: Elk Lake at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 21

Softball: Wyoming Area at MMI Prep, 4:15 p.m.