Bryce Hinkle did not have the size to be a major prospect in football, but he found ways to make a significant impact in the Wyoming Valley Conference as a two-way Wyoming Area lineman and to land himself a chance to compete among the top graduating high school players in the state.

In what may be the last football game he ever plays, Hinkle will take the field for the East Sunday at noon in the Small School game of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star doubleheader at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

“Bryce is a great representative of our football program for the type of guy he is, along with his talent,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “He didn’t have the most impressive measurables, but he was very talented, athletic and quick.

“He’s a hard worker in the weight room and, in terms of effort, he’s a high-motor guy who’s always going to give his best to his team and teammates.

“He’s a tremendous leader by example.”

Hinkle, a member of the 2019 state championship team, led Wyoming Area’s offensive linemen in pancake blocks in 2020. He was in on 23 tackles, making three for losses, in eight games, to rank third among the team’s defensive linemen.

In consecutive long Sunday practice sessions each of the last two weekends, Hinkle worked at center in preparation for the game.

Spencer served as an assistant coach in the East-West game in 2016. This season, it is being split into Small School (Classes 3A, 2A and A) and Big School games for the first time.

“It’s a great experience,” Spencer said. “The games are a lot of fun to get a chance to be a part of.

“I’m excited for him.”