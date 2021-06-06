Early offense and a season-high 15 strikeouts by the pitching staff lifted the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday at PNC Field.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the first when a Trey Amburgey RBI double scored Hoy Park with the first run of the game. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on three more in the second, with an RBI double from Max McDowell and a two-run home run by Park highlighting the action.

The long ball was the second in as many days for Park, and his fifth of the year in 15 games with the RailRiders. His career high for home runs in a season is seven in 2017.

Staked to an early 4-0 lead, Nick Green turned in his best start of the season for SWB. The right-hander lasted 4.0+ innings, allowing only two hits and walking two while striking out five. He left the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth having not given up a run, but two of those runners scored against Albert Abreu before the inning was over.

Reggie McClain (3-0) got the win in relief for the RailRiders, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings. Kyle Barraclough allowed a run in the eighth on a Mickey Moniak solo home run, but struck out four in 1.1 frames of relief.

Luis Garcia issued a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth, but struck out the next three batters to earn his eighth save of the season. The RailRiders pitching staff struck out 15 batters on the day, and the final seven outs of the game were all recorded on strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES: Amburgey finished the game 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and extended his season-long hitting streak to 13 games… Estevan Florial went 0-for-4 and saw his 12-game on-base streak come to an end… The win for the RailRiders split the six-game series with the IronPigs, and they have not lost a series this season.

The RailRiders enjoy an off day on Monday before hitting the road to start a six-game series with the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday. First pitch in the opener at Trenton Thunder Park in Trenton, N.J. is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on June 15 to host the Syracuse Mets. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.