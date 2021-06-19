🔊 Listen to this

The Baseball U Pennsylvania College Summer League is back for a second season and Pittston Area’s home field at the Primary Center in Hughestown is again one of the main sites for games.

The league made its debut, relying heavily on former local high school players and players from area colleges, to put together a summer league for active college players when many of the established leagues around the northeast shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BUPA College Summer League returned, even with the more-established leagues back in action, but reduced from six to four teams.

Hunter Ralston is among the top five in the league in strikeouts, earned run average and WHIP (walks plus hits per inning innings).

Ralston, a Pittston Area graduate playing at the University of Scranton, and Ryan Petrucci, a catcher from Wyoming Area and Lebanon Valley, are part of Team Orange, which had won its first two games going into Saturday.

Team Camo was second at 2-1, with help from Wyoming Area/Old Forge outfielder/third baseman Chase Yochem, Old Forge/Mansfield pitcher/third baseman Lorenzo Febbo and Wyoming Area/Widener pitcher Toby Hallman. Yochem joins Ralston in the league’s top five in strikeouts.

Team White is 2-3.

Team Black is 1-3 and includes two Pittston Area graduates – third baseman Joe Cencetti, who is playing at Jefferson University, and pitcher Gino Marriggi, who is playing at Ursinus.

Camo and Orange are scheduled to play a June 26 doubleheader at Pittston Area.

The league continues through July 31. The all-star game is scheduled for Aug. 3 with playoffs Aug. 7-15.