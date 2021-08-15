🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH – In many ways, Wyoming Area never got to bask in the glory of being the first defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state football champion to take the field in District 2 in 22 years.

“We had such great momentum,” 14th-year Warriors head coach Randy Spencer said during Thursday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Media Day at Wyoming Valley West. “Then, in the spring, when everything got shut down, the normalcy of different events in the preseason, like our youth camp, 7 on 7s in the summer, it definitely felt like there was a little shift in momentum.”

Spencer was careful not to complain, pointing out that his 2019 team got to complete its state Class 3A championship season when the winter and spring sports teams in the 2019-20 school year did not and even his 2020 team eventually got in an eight-game season.

“It was different,” Spencer. “We certainly appreciated the opportunity we did have to play.”

The victory-lap type celebrations were gone, however. When the season started late, the team took the field in empty stadiums.

Early losses in a shortened season with a reduced playoff field made it clear early that a team that finished 5-3 was unlikely to get a chance to defend its titles in the postseason.

The individual honors replaced team success.

Now, the Warriors enter what high school football fans are hoping will be a more normal season with six players who received postseason recognition from various media outlets last season.

Offensive lineman Nick Elko, defensive back Rocco Pizano and linebacker Drew Mruk were all Times Leader All-WVC selections while Blaise Sokach-Minnick, Jayden Rusyn and Leo Haros also received some attention.

Elko, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound, guard/defensive tackle, hopes to be a big part of Wyoming Area’s plans.

“I feel like on the defensive side, most teams are probably going to double(-team) me because I’m a big guy up front,” Elko said. “I can take up a lot of space.

“On offense, we do run behind me a lot of the time, but on the other side we also have Ryan Gilpin and Matt Clarke, who are big guys who can move people out of the way for running backs as well.”

The Warriors return two-way starters in Elko, Mruk, Pizano, Rusyn, Haros and Usamah Alansari.

Gilpin is also back on offense while Sokach-Minnick and Aaron Crossley make it eight returning starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Sokach-Minnick takes over at quarterback where he also has some experience. He is backed up by freshman Damian Lefkoski and the Warriors have other athletes who could fill in there, if necessary.

Mruk, the only junior among the two-way returning starters, was the team’s leading rusher a year ago. He can play either fullback or halfback/tailback.

Haros was third on the team in rushing last season and also can play wide receiver.

Crossley, Rich Hyzinski and Nico Sciandra also have some experience in the offensive backfield.

Garret Pocceschi is working at both running back and wide receiver.

Jacob Krulick and Keegan Rusyn are other running backs.

Jose DeJesus, Matthew Rutkowski and Matt Ragantesi are additional fullbacks.

Pizano led the team in receiving last season when he averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

Alansari also returns and John Morgan has some experience at receiver.

Vincenzo Nova provides depth to the receiving corps.

Other receivers include Paul LaNunziata and James Hizynski.

Rusyn, who also has some experience at fullback and in the offensive line, is back at tight end and H back.

Michael Clarke also has some experience at the position and Joe Marranca is expected to contribute to the tight end group.

Riley Knaub and Justin Francis provide additional depth.

Elko, at guard, and Gilpin, at tackle, return to lead the offensive line.

Ethan Speece has some experience at center and is expected to take over there with Matt Clarke at the other guard spot and Owen Kelly as the other tackle.

Anthony Van Auken made one start at guard last season as a freshman.

Russell Van Auken, who can also play center, and Alex Chickson provide additional options at guard.

Center Luke Barhight is among the other players working at offensive line positions.

Elko returns to one of the interior defensive line spots.

Crossley started at nose guard as a freshman, but is more likely to be a starting linebacker this season.

Michael Clarke was in the defensive line rotation and got some starts last season.

Gilpin and Speece also have some experience there while Matt Clarke and Matt Peleschi also figure into the depth.

Sal Mansi is another option.

Other two-way linemen include Sam Rau, Alessandro Mannino, Jaden Jones, Jacob Gustitus, Tyler Brzozowsk and Kameron Barber.

Sokach-Minnick and Jayden Rusyn return to start at the defensive end positions. Marranca will also see time there and Francis is another option.

Hizynski has some experience at both defensive end and linebacker, where he could be a bigger factor this season.

Michael Brown is a tight end candidate who also could play defensive end.

Mruk leads the linebacker group, which Jayden Rusyn could also join when not playing end. Keegan Rusyn also is part of the depth there.

Anthony Acernese and DeJesus are other linebackers.

The secondary is fast and experienced.

“They all can run,” Spencer said.

Pizano and Haros return at the corners. Alansari, who started before getting hurt, and Morgan are the safeties.

Sciandra will see time at safety and Pocceschi could also be part of the secondary at times.

Skyler Pierce, Dominic Colavito and Michael Crane are others working at the safety position.

Nick Scalzo, Dylan Rosati, John Chiampi, Teddy Gilroy and Jason Elvidge are all candidates to play wide receiver or defensive back.

The Warriors are also experienced on the special teams.

Sokach-Minnick is a Penn State preferred walk-on for his skills as a long snapper.

Pizano and Haros handled kick returns.

Jayden Rusyn is back at punter and as the most experienced of a group of kickers.

The team’s other kickers are Liam Burke, Halle Kranson and Adison Yankovich.