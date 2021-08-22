🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area returns the eight players that filled the team’s seven lineup spots a year ago as it tries to move up in the standings in Tate Jackson’s second season as girls tennis head coach.

The Lady Patriots finished 2-9, all in the Wyoming Valley Conference, in the 2020 season.

Seniors Quinn Carden, Megan Kapacs and Bethany Yashkus are set to open the season in the first three singles spots, in that order.

Senior Katie Koss and sophomore Laura Farber form the first doubles team while sophomore Jayda Eike and freshman Jacy VanOsdol are in the second spot.

Karma Gambardella and Jacy VanOsdol, two juniors with varsity experience, will open the season playing exhibition matches.