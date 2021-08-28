🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON – Wyoming Area took the ground-and-pound approach to Opening Night of the high school football season, rolling past Hazleton Area, 35-7, Friday night at Harman-Geist Stadium.

The Warriors had three runners combine for five touchdowns.

“You had all three of our guys running really hard behind an exceptional offensive line,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “I thought our line did great and got stronger as the game went on.”

Drew Mruk led the way with 99 yards on 12 carries, including a 22-yard run for the first of his two touchdowns on his first run of the night.

“We wanted to make a statement our first game,” Mruk said. “We came out and we made plays.”

Aaron Crossley and Leo Haros complemented Mruk in the Warriors backfield.

Crossley ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Haros, who had a 10-yard touchdown, ran for 75 yards.

Controlling the game on the ground allowed the Warriors to eat up large chunks of the clock and keep Hazleton Area’s offense sidelined.

Most indicative of this – a Warriors touchdown drive following the second-half kickoff when they started deep in their own end and used more than eight minutes before Crossley scored from the 6.

“We had hoped that would be one of our strengths,” Spencer said. “Again, it comes down to our offensive line and our three guys running the football.”

The Warriors established control early, bottling up Hazleton Area’s offense on its first drive.

Rocco Pizano’s 48-yard punt return into Hazleton Area territory set up Mruk’s first score.

Hazleton Area punted on five of its first six possessions and Jayden Rusyn’s fumble recovery stopped a threat on the other possession.

By the numbers

Wyoming Area led in first downs, 17-6; rushing yards, 283-59, offensive plays, 48-32; and total offense, 305-197. … Hazleton Area’s Tyler Wolfe finished 11-for-20 passing for 139 yards, including Connor Shamany’s five catches for 96 yards. … Drew Mruk also had Wyoming Area’s only pass reception, covering 22 yards. … John Morgan had a 58-yard punt return. … Wyoming Area had seven players share the team lead by being in on three tackles – Aaron Crossley, Usamah Alansari, Nico Sciandra, Leo Haros, Joe Marranca, Rich Hyzinski and Nick Elko.

Up next

Wyoming Area plays Saturday at 2 p.m. against Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium. The Wolfpack, hit hard by graduation losses, had not opened its season as of Friday night. It was scheduled to play Scranton in a Saturday afternoon game that was not finished as of presstime for this edition.