KINGSTON – Wyoming Area spent enough time in its offensive circle and applied sufficient pressure to earn 13 penalty corner opportunities.

What the Lady Warriors could not, however, do Wednesday night at Klassner Field was convert any of those corners into goals to counter Wyoming Seminary’s two scores in the first five minutes.

Instead, Wyoming Seminary eventually doubled its lead and came away with a 4-0 Division 1 victory in the game between the last two unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey teams.

“This was a real team effort, and that’s what we said that we needed,” Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner said. “Everyone needed to play well and I can’t think of one person that didn’t.”

Emma Watchilla, Ella Barbacci and sophomore goaltender Laine Cabell stood out.

Watchilla scored three goals, including the two early ones. Barbacci assisted both and finished with a goal and three assists. Cabell made 12 saves.

"Laine was so hot, we didn't want to break that up," said Klassner, who had been switching goalies during Wyoming Seminary's games up until Wednesday's game.

Wyoming Area outshot Wyoming Seminary, 18-16, and allowed the Blue Knights just three penalty corners.

The loss is the only one of the season for Wyoming Area, which is 2-1 in the division and 4-1 overall.

Nanticoke 2, Pittston Area 1

Nanticoke handed visiting Pittston Area the WVC Division 2 defeat Wednesday.

Pittston Area fell to 3-2 in the division and 3-4 overall.

Wyoming Area 2, Crestwood 1

Bianca Pizano and Toni Minichello scored as the Lady Warriors won on the road in Monday’s WVC Division 1 victory over Crestwood.

Carly Saranchuk made six saves.

Wyoming Area 2-0 at Selinsgrove

Wyoming Area won two non-league games in a trip to Selinsgrove Sept. 18 for the

The Lady Warriors defeated Line Mountain, 1-0, and Selinsgrove, 3-2.