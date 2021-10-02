🔊 Listen to this

CHAPMAN LAKE — When quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick went down with an injury while playing defense in the game’s opening series, Leo Haros had his workload grow significantly for Wyoming Area.

Haros responded by running for two touchdowns, including the game-winner, and intercepting two passes, including the clincher at the 3-yard line on the game’s final play, to lift visiting Wyoming Area over previously unbeaten Lakeland, 19-14, in a non-league victory in a meeting between District 2 Class 3A football contenders.

Both teams come out of the game with 5-1 records.

The fifth win was not easy for the Warriors.

Related Video

Wyoming Area trailed for more than 30 of the game’s 48 minutes and never led until Haros scored on a 3-yard run with 3:25 left on a night when they were forced to improvise offensively.

Haros, expected to take on the bulk of the tailback duties for the night with Drew Mruk sidelined by an injury, was the focal point of each of the two offensive approaches Wyoming Area used in the absence of Sokach-Minnick, who suffered a lower leg injury that will need further evaluation.

For most of the night, Haros lined up as the quarterback in shotgun formation, taking direct snaps and simply taking off on runs. When coach Randy Spencer chose to turn to 5-foot-7, 125-pound freshman Damian Lefkoski, Haros’ younger brother, the playbook expanded and resembled a more traditional Wyoming Area approach, but still featured Haros, who then moved to tailback.

“Growing up, I was kind of in a quarterback position … so I wasn’t really dumbfounded when I wound up in that position and that helped out a lot,” Haros said. “Along with my brother, who’s the backup quarterback and he stepped in like he’s been playing all year.

“I’m really proud of him.”

Haros also came through on defense when Wyoming Area held Lakeland scoreless through the second half, allowing just 62 yards, 38 of which came in the final drive after the Warriors had moved in front.

Wyoming Area was hurt by four personal foul penalties in the third quarter while trailing 14-13, but Haros limited the damage with an interception at the 11 late in the quarter.

Haros returned the pick 27 yards and Wyoming Area moved 73 yards on 17 plays for the winning score.

There were two important fourth downs along the way.

Haros hit 300-pound senior Nick Elko, a former fullback, with a 9-yard pass on a fourth-and-9, tackle-eligible play. Elko ran over two defenders, driving forward as he went to the ground to make the conversion by about a foot.

Wyoming Area appeared to go ahead with 4:06 left on a 31-yard Jayden Rusyn field goal. When Lakeland roughed the kicker, Spencer chose to take the points off the board to go for more points and use more time.

Haros scored the touchdown two plays and 41 seconds later.

Dominico Spataro, who surpassed 1,000 passing yards for the season, ran for one score and passed for another to give Lakeland a pair of seven-point leads.

When the Chiefs tried a fake punt from their 32 with 1:39 left in the half, it backfired.

Joe Marranca intercepted and returned it 24 yards to the 17 to set up the first Haros touchdown.

Nico Sciandra ran for the other Wyoming Area score.

Wyoming Area 19, Lakeland 14

Wyoming Area`7`6`0`6 — 19

Lakeland`7`7`0`0 — 14

First quarter

LAKE – Dominico Spataro 10 run (Zach Jonoasky kick), 9:39

WA – Nico Sciandra 1 run (Jayden Rusyn kick), 3:52

Second quarter

LAKE – Lacota Dippre 4 pass from Spataro (Jonoasky kick), 4:22

WA – Leo Haros 4 run (kick failed), 0:30

Fourth quarter

WA – Haros 3 run (run failed), 3:25

Team statistics`WA`LAKE

First downs`11`14

Rushes-yards`45-188`22-76

Passing yards`22`152

Total yards`210`228

Passing`3-8-0`18-31-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-11

Punts-avg.`4-40.0`2-34.5

Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`8-71`7-57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Haros 28-114, Aaron Crossley 8-50, Rocco Pizano 4-16, Damian Lefkoski 1-7, Sciandra 3-2, Rusyn 1-minus 1. LAKE, Spataro 18-62, Jaron Bullick 2-16, Nick Mancuso 1-minus 1, Team 1-minus 1.

PASSING — WA, Haros 3-5-0-22, Lefkoski 0-3-0-0. LAKE, Spataro 18-30-2-152, Dippre 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING – WA, Pizano 2-13, Nick Elko 1-9. LAKE, Mancuso 5-48, Dippre 5-25, Kevin Snyder 4-51, Jon Seamans 3-24, Bullock 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, Haros 2-16, Marranca 1-24. LAKE, No.