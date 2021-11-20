🔊 Listen to this

Avery McNulty, a Scranton Prep senior girls basketball player from Pittston, has committed to Muhlenberg College in Allentown to continue her academic and athletic careers.

McNulty, a center, is a likely starter at Scranton Prep this season after being a key reserve the last two seasons on teams that won Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A titles. The Classics were an unbeaten state quarterfinalist when the 2020 playoffs were halted because of COVID and reached the state semifinals in 2021.

McNulty played both forward positions, her likely college spots, this summer for the NEPA Elite Rini 17U AAU team. She plans to major in biology with plans to attend dental school in the future.

“The nice thing about Avery, and what has been good about her from the beginning of her career, is that she’s very versatile defensively,” Beviglia said. “At 6-foot or 6-1, she can literally guard 1 through 5, which is a great benefit for us when we try to switch things.”

Related Video

McNulty went on an official recruiting visit to Catholic University before making her final decision.