WHITEHALL — Isabella Pisano is making scoring big goals in Whitehall into a habit.

The Wyoming Seminary junior, who scored the game-winning goal in last year’s state championship, helped the Blue Knights return to the state final by scoring the second and third goals of Tuesday’s 6-0 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinal victory over Line Mountain.

Pisano scored on a penalty corner, lifting a shot out of a crowd in front with 22.8 seconds left in the second quarter for a 2-0 lead.

The score remained stuck at 2-0 for almost 29 minutes until Pisano scored on her own rebound, switching to the reverse side on the follow-up attempt.

“We just needed to get the momentum going again,” Pisano said of the score, which was followed by three more from her teammates early in the fourth quarter.

Pisano, a Hughestown resident, played at Pittston Area as a freshman before transferring.

Wyoming Seminary played Saturday morning, back at the Zephyr Sports Complex, against Oley Valley for the state title.