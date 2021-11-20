WHITEHALL — Isabella Pisano is making scoring big goals in Whitehall into a habit.
The Wyoming Seminary junior, who scored the game-winning goal in last year’s state championship, helped the Blue Knights return to the state final by scoring the second and third goals of Tuesday’s 6-0 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinal victory over Line Mountain.
Pisano scored on a penalty corner, lifting a shot out of a crowd in front with 22.8 seconds left in the second quarter for a 2-0 lead.
The score remained stuck at 2-0 for almost 29 minutes until Pisano scored on her own rebound, switching to the reverse side on the follow-up attempt.
“We just needed to get the momentum going again,” Pisano said of the score, which was followed by three more from her teammates early in the fourth quarter.
Pisano, a Hughestown resident, played at Pittston Area as a freshman before transferring.
Wyoming Seminary played Saturday morning, back at the Zephyr Sports Complex, against Oley Valley for the state title.